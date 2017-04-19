Lawyers ask court to reject Ohio lethal injection review

Attorneys for death row inmates have asked a federal appeals court not to review a challenge to Ohio's lethal injection process as the state struggles to resume executions.

The lawyers say there's no need for the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati to consider a lower court decision finding the process unconstitutional.

Attorneys opposing the state's lethal injection system filed the request with the appeals court Monday.

A three-judge panel of the court ruled 2-1 earlier this month that a lower court judge correctly rejected Ohio's new three-drug process.

The state has asked the full court to hear the case.

At issue is the judge's decision deeming the proposed use of a contested sedative called midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam) unconstitutional.