Nearly 100 companies, mostly in the technology industry, have joined in a court filing to back lawsuits from Washington state and Minnesota to fight President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Trump's executive order, signed Jan. 27, temporarily keeps refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The companies said the ban will hurt their businesses and the U.S. economy.

Here a list of the 97 companies opposing Trump's travel ban:

AdRoll Inc.

Aeris Communications Inc.

Airbnb Inc.

AltSchool PBC

Ancestry.com LLC

Appboy Inc.

Apple Inc.

AppNexus Inc.

Asana Inc.

Atlassian Corp

Autodesk Inc.

Automattic Inc.

Box Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Brit Co

CareZone Inc.

Castlight Health

Checkr Inc.

Chobani LLC

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Copia Institute

DocuSign Inc.

DoorDash Inc.

Dropbox Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

eBay Inc.

Engine Advocacy

Etsy Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Fastly Inc.

Flipboard Inc.

Foursquare Labs Inc.

Fuze Inc.

General Assembly

GitHub

Glassdoor Inc.

Google Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Harmonic Inc.

Hipmunk Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Instacart

Intel Corp.

Kargo Global Inc.

Kickstarter

Kind LLC

Knotel

Levi Strauss & Co.

LinkedIn Corp.

Lithium Technologies Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Mapbox Inc.

Marin Software Inc.

Medallia Inc.

A Medium Corp.

Meetup Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Motivate International Inc.

Mozilla Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Netgear Inc.

NewsCred Inc.

Patreon Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Pinterest Inc.

Quora Inc.

Reddit Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

SaaStr Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Scopely Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

Snap Inc.

Spokeo Inc.

Spotify USA Inc.

Square Inc.

Squarespace Inc.

Strava Inc.

Stripe Inc.

SurveyMonkey Inc.

TaskRabbit Inc.

Tech:NYC

Thumbtack Inc.

Turn Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Turn Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Via

Warby Parker

Wikimedia Foundation Inc.

Workday

Y Combinator Management LLC

Yelp Inc.

Zynga Inc.