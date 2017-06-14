Marshall Islands leader appeals for help on climate change

The president of the Marshall Islands is appealing for help to convince U.S. President Donald Trump of the need to fight global warming following his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

President Hilda Heine told European Union lawmakers Wednesday that "we all have a duty to work together to convince President Trump of the importance of climate action."

Heine said Trump's "decision was at best misguided. It was also disappointing and confusing for those of us that have long believed in the importance of U.S. global leadership."

She said her nation of more than 1,000 islands and atolls midway between the United States and Australia is at increasing risk of king tides and droughts.

Heine said: "We have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide."