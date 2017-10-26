Misplaced monarchs: Clusters of butterflies stuck up north

WASHINGTON — Oct 26, 2017, 1:41 PM ET
This Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo provided by Darlene Burgess shows monarch butterflies at Point Pelee National Park in Canada. A large population of already vulnerable monarch butterflies are stuck in Canada and in the Northeast. They are late on their migration south _ they should be in Texas at this time _ because unusually warm weather delayed their flight and now winds and other factors aren't making it easy or maybe even possible to go south before the coming frost. (Darlene Burgess via AP)

Scientists say tens of thousands of monarch butterflies are far north of where they'd normally be this time of year because of the unusually warm weather and strong winds that have kept them from migrating south.

Now they may be stuck because temperatures are starting to fall and food on their migration route is dwindling.

Monarch butterflies should mostly be in Texas by now, winging their way to Mexico for the winter.

Biologists and butterfly enthusiasts are seeing swarms of them as far north as southern Canada.

Scientists say the changing climate is likely behind the unusual butterfly patterns.

