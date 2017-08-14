Music service Pandora names Dish streaming exec Lynch as CEO

Music service Pandora has named Roger Lynch, the head of Dish's streaming video service, as its CEO as it wrestles with competition from Spotify and other newer music apps.

He'll take over Sept. 18.

Pandora said Monday that Lynch is the right leader because he has worked with media companies on new distribution models. He is the founding CEO of Dish's Sling TV, one of the first apps to bundle live TV for the internet. It launched in 2015.

The Oakland, California, company is also adding Michael Lynton, the chairman of Snapchat's owner Snap Inc. and former head of film studio Sony Pictures, to its board.

Most users listen to Pandora's internet radio for free, but it has newer subscription products too.