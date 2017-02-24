Obama science adviser rejoins climate-change think tank

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Feb 24, 2017, 11:01 AM ET
VIDEO: Carbon Dioxide Levels in the Atmosphere Reach New HeightsPlayGetty
WATCH Carbon Dioxide Levels in the Atmosphere Reach New Heights

President Barack Obama's top science adviser has rejoined the climate science organization he led before his White House service.

John Holdren on Friday rejoined the Massachusetts-based Woods Hole Research Center as a senior adviser to its president. Holdren was himself president of the organization from 2005 to 2009 before joining Obama's team.

The Woods Hole Research Center is a top-rated independent climate-change think tank.

Holdren joined the Obama administration in 2009. He became the longest serving presidential science adviser.

Holdren has also been re-appointed to his position as a professor of environmental science and policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard's department of earth and planetary sciences.