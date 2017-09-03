Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Sep 3, 2017, 3:03 AM ET
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

Astronaut Peggy Whitson has returned to Earth, wrapping up a record-breaking flight: 665 days off the planet — 288 days on this mission alone.

She exceeds that of any other American and any other woman worldwide.

Whitson along with another American and a Russian landed in Kazakhstan shortly after sunrise Sunday — Saturday night back in the U.S.

She became the world's oldest spacewoman at age 57 and most experienced female spacewalker following her launch last November. She also was the first woman to command the space station twice. This was her third flight.

Returning cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has logged even more time in orbit: 673 days over five missions. Also headed home is Jack Fischer, with 136 days aloft. The men flew up in April.