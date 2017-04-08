Russian cosmonaut Grechko dies at 85; made 3 space trips

MOSCOW — Apr 8, 2017, 11:56 AM ET
Georgy GrechkoThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2007 file photo, cosmonaut Georgy Grechko stands in front of a painting showing Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, at the Russian cosmonauts living quarters in northern Moscow, Russia. Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday, April 8, 2017 Soviet-era cosmonaut Georgy Grechko has died at age 85. Grechko made three trips into space between 1975 and 1985, spending a total of 134 days off the Earth. His longest was a stay of more than three months aboard the Salyut-6 space station in 1977-78. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, file)

The Russian space agency Roscosmos says Soviet-era cosmonaut Georgy Grechko has died at age 85.

Grechko made three trips into space between 1975 and 1985, spending a total of 134 days above the Earth. His longest was a stay of more than three months aboard the Salyut-6 space station in 1977-78.

Grechko later became a cosmonaut instructor and joined the faculty at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Atmospheric Physics.

The Roscosmos statement Saturday did not state a cause of death or give information on survivors.