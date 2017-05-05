Senator cites fee she says FBI paid for hacking tool

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says the FBI paid $900,000 to break into an iPhone of one of the shooters in the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack that claimed 14 lives.

The California Democrat publicly cited the amount while questioning FBI Director James Comey at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing Wednesday.

The FBI for the last year has treated that figure as classified information and has not disclosed it. The bureau has also protected the identity of the vendor.

The Associated Press and other news organizations last year filed a public records lawsuit for that information.

A spokesman for the California Democrat, Tom Mentzer, would not discuss Feinstein's remarks nor say whether she was offering an estimate or disclosing information she learned from the FBI..