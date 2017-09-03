Seoul seeks strong response to North Korea's 6th nuke test

SEOUL, South Korea — Sep 3, 2017, 4:18 AM ET
Kim Jung UnThe Associated Press
In this undated image distributed on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location. North Korea’s state media on Sunday, Sept 3, 2017, said leader Kim Jong Un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a claim to technological mastery that some outside experts will doubt but that will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

South Korea says it wants to answer North Korea's sixth nuclear test with the strongest measures possible.

South Korea's National Security Director Chung Eui-yong said Sunday that President Moon Jae-in will seek every available diplomatic measure, including new sanctions from the United Nations Security Council. He says Moon will also discuss with Washington ways to deploy the "strongest strategic assets" the U.S. has to completely isolate Pyongyang.

The president's office would not comment on it means by "strongest strategic assets."

The response comes in the wake of the North's confirmation that it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb of "unprecedented" strength meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. The nuclear test triggered a strong earthquake.