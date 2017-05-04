Shhh. Hear the rustle of grass? Not so much now in US parks

WASHINGTON — May 4, 2017, 2:16 PM ET
The Associated Press
In this photo provided by the National Park Service a National Park Service staffer sets up an acoustic recording station on Going-to-the-Sun Road to capture the impact of traffic on acoustic conditions in Glacier National Park, Mont. The call of the wild is getting harder to hear. Peaceful natural sounds, bird songs, rushing rivers and rustling grass, are being drowned out by human-made noise in nearly two-thirds of America’s protected parks, forests and wilderness areas, a new study finds. (National Park Service via AP)

The call of the wild is getting harder to hear.

A new study says peaceful, natural sounds are sometimes being drowned out by noise caused by people in many of America's protected parks, forests and wilderness areas.

Researchers measured sounds at 500 spots — from city parks to federal wilderness. They calculated that in nearly two-thirds of the Lower 48's parks, noise can at times be twice the natural background level because of airplanes, cars, logging, mining and oil and gas drilling.

Colorado State University biologist George Wittemyer says people hear only half the sounds that they would in natural silence. He says noise pollution can hurt wildlife looking for mates and food even though it may still seem quiet as a library.

The study is in Thursday's journal Science.