SpaceX 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Feb 5, 2018, 11:30 AM ET
A mannequin “Starman” sits at the wheel of a Tesla Roadster in this photo posted on the Instagram account of Elon Musk, head of auto company Tesla and founder of the private space company SpaceX. The car will be on board when SpaceX launches its new rocket, the Falcon Heavy, from Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla., scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Courtesy of Elon Musk/Instagram via AP)

A SpaceX "Starman" is aboard the company's new rocket that's set to make its launch debut from Florida

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk revealed pictures of the surprise passenger Monday. The figure is in the driver's seat of Musk's red Tesla Roadster, the cargo for Tuesday's first test flight of the Falcon Heavy. The right hand is on the wheel, the left arm rests on the convertible's door.

Starman, as Musk calls him, is wearing a white-and-black-trimmed spacesuit and helmet. It's the same outfit real astronauts will wear when riding SpaceX rockets from Florida a year from now.

Musk, who also runs Tesla, is sending his Roadster into a solar orbit stretching out to Mars.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration officially licensed the flight from Kennedy Space Center.

