New tech goodies from Apple creates buzz for suppliers

The companies that supply Apple with the guts of its premier technology are on the rise in trading ahead of a product announcement at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

While Apple hasn't confirmed what it's going to unveil Tuesday, it is expected to introduce a dramatically redesigned iPhone that may push close to $1,000 each. It may also include facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging.

While it isn't known what companies will be supplying components for Apple's newest products, here's how some that have been associated with the company are doing ahead of the event.

Cirrus Logic is up 30 cents, Western Digital 73 cents, Micron Technology is up 59 cents and Texas Instruments is up 26 cents.