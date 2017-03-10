Therapist who fought to 'cure' gays dies in California at 70

Joseph Nicolosi, a psychologist who promoted the idea that homosexuality could be cured, has died at age 70.

Sara Trevino, Nicolosi's personal assistant, tells The Associated Press that he died Wednesday. The cause was influenza-related complications.

Nicolosi was among the founders of the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality.

He practiced until his death, even after much of the psychology community disavowed the practice and states began to outlaw it.

The treatment, called reparative therapy, has been likened to torture by many in the gay community.

Nicolosi often appeared on TV news and talk shows to defend the practice.

A large banner across the top of his website reads: "If gay doesn't define you, You don't have to be gay."