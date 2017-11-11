US cities, states, businesses still back Paris climate deal

BONN, Germany — Nov 11, 2017, 5:58 AM ET
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, a passenger airplane flies behind steam and white smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing. On Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, scientists projected that global carbon pollution has risen in 2017 after thrThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, a passenger airplane flies behind steam and white smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing. On Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, scientists projected that global carbon pollution has risen in 2017 after three straight years when the heat-trapping gas didn’t go up at all. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

A group of U.S. states, cities, businesses and universities say they are still committed to curbing global warming even as the Trump administration is walking away from the Paris climate accord.

But the alliance, which together has an economy larger than Japan and Germany combined, says it won't be able to achieve the necessary cut in emissions of greenhouse gases without some efforts at the federal level.

Speaking at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said Saturday that "U.S. citizens, states and businesses remain committed to the Paris agreement."

The group calling itself 'America's Pledge' said states, cities and private groups have been taking considerable steps to reduce emissions by promoting renewable energy and climate-friendly transportation systems.

Comments