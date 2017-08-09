US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

Federal scientists warn that burning fossil fuels is already driving a steep increase in the United States of heat waves, droughts and floods — even as President Donald Trump touts new oil pipelines and pledges to revive the nation's struggling coal mines.

A draft report representing the consensus of 13 federal agencies concludes that the evidence global warming is being driven by human activities is "unambiguous." That directly undercuts statements by Trump and his Cabinet casting doubt on whether the warming observed around the globe is being primarily driven by man-made carbon pollution.

The report cites thousands of peer-reviewed studies. It says, "Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans."