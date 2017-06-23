Video of gaming Seattle officer discussing shooting removed

After an online outcry, a Seattle Police Department video in which an officer playing a video game discussed the recent fatal police shooting of a pregnant mother has been removed from social media.

The video was part of a recent effort by the department to engage a new audience on Twitch.tv, a platform on which people can livestream themselves playing video games and talking. Previous versions have included members of the department's public information office blasting aliens in the game Destiny while discussing law-enforcement related topics.

But a video posted Wednesday in which Sgt. Sean Whitcomb discussed Sunday's fatal shooting of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles struck many as inappropriate, although Whitcomb's video-game character just walked around rather than firing any shots.

The video was initially linked on the department's official Twitter feed, but it had been set to private Friday. The department said it would no longer use Twitch.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Charleena Lyles' name.