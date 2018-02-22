Walmart to launch new online home shopping experience

Walmart is launching a new online home shopping experience in the coming weeks that will let shoppers discover items based on their style.

The move, announced Thursday, is the first glimpse of Walmart Inc.'s broader efforts to redesign its site with a focus on fashion and home furnishing. The overhauled website will be launched later this year and will mirror how people shop for different items. Later this spring, Walmart will offer a dedicated space for Lord & Taylor fashions as part of a partnership signed with the department store's parent Hudson's Bay Co.

Walmart.com's home shopping section will include curated collections and nine shop-by-style options.

The move comes as Walmart aims to be more competitive with online leader Amazon.com as well as home shopping sites like Wayfair.com.