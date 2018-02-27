YouTube dings InfoWars for slamming shooting survivors

InfoWars, a website that suggested survivors of the Florida school shooting were coached on their pleas for gun control, says its video account was temporarily frozen by YouTube.

The suspension for harassment and bullying was subsequently lifted. YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

InfoWars says it had multiple videos removed from YouTube, including one in which host Owen Shroyer alleges that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg "can't remember his lines" during a TV interview following the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead.

The site says it also received a strike, or warning, for harassment and bullying. It says a second strike that it says was assessed early Tuesday was removed hours later.