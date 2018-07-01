Transcript for What's on the 2018 agenda for President Trump and Congress?

And we're back with "The roundtable." Want to pick up on the conversations with the senators. Sara, let me begin with you. So much is going to happen in the month of January that could determine the whole course of 2018. From listening to those two senators, it seems to me that we're headed for a government shutdown in a couple of weeks. Well, I hope not. Think that will be very promatic for Republicans, since we control the house, the senate, and the presidency. Having said that, there is a need to get DACA done. There's broad bipartisan consensus that something needs to get done. To me, it's a recipe to put together a spending package and a broader immigration package. The president may have to back down. Not get as big of a wall or some structures. For it to be, for frankly all the criticism of trump, and hid fitness of office, to get through January and get tax reform. A huge piece of Obamacare repealed. And significant immigration reform, that's a pretty good record. That will be the question, Matt. Is either side looking for a win-win here? Or not? Is the president willing to take a wall that's not a wall? Are the Democrats willing to let him call something a wall that they don't think is a wall? As we have discovered over the last few weeks, and said by the majority leader, the president will sign anything that comes to his desk. So, I don't think the president fund mentally, as long as he gets a bill on his desk where he can stand up. He said he repealed Obamacare when he didn't repeal Obamacare. He repealed an element of it. Bag element. A big element. I'm saying the president's ability to say whatever he wants, he'll signed a bill. The fundamental question is, why is the government drawing a line between young people who have come not of their own will, but are willing to put a wall, that the president says immigration into our country has slowed to a trickle on our southern border. What's the answer? He's not asking for a wall for this, as Sara -- let me go beyond that. Even Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have voted for fences. We want to secure the southern border. He wants to do that with funding for as much of a wall as he can. He wants to end the family chain migration. Wants to end the the diversity lottery. People struggling in this country want to find good jobs for their families. This broader question of how we have our immigration system, that we need to have as country. I would like to see us do that. If the Democrats are going to be dumb enough to say they're going to be #resistance all year. That is a political risk that is not wise to take. The president has admitted he's willing to shut down the government if he doesn't get the $18 billion to fund his wall. The president has said he's holding DACA hostage to get what he wants on immigration. Why can't we just agree, since there is broad bipartisan consensus, across the country and Washington, to have a DACA fix. Because that created the tea party movement? That is not what created the tea party movement. It's not -- First of all, I'm going to pull the applause there. It was creative for you to say, he doesn't want a wall. We're not going the call it a wall. But again, that was cute. A nice try. He wants a wall plus. At the end of the day, here's what you're facing. This president pushed the appropriate racial buttons in terms of immigration. So what you have here is, he has no choice but to hold it hostage. Because he understands who he's appealing to by pushing those buttons when it comes toim gags. What you have on the other side, though, is individuals, for instance, this care taker for a paracleejic, the only person who is going to be sent out of the country. Look, that's a sad story. You have people out there who are taxpaying citizens. Who have contributed to the country when it comes to DACA. You can do both things. They don't want to do that because it serves a very calculated political interest. Does the president have to abandon his base on this issue? No, not at all. This is not that complicated. You have Republicans who want stronger border security. And some Democrat who is have agreed in the past that we need it. You have almost everyone who agrees that DACA needs to be fixed. And you have to avoid a government shutdown. So if these leaders can get in a room and figure this out. It's called legislating. Why is it a hostage for Republicans to take? Exactly. The bipartisan congressional process of the people who care about these issues was working until a set of poison pills were set up to the hill by the white house, authored by Steven Miller, of their demands on immigration before there was a dac ax deal. If the white house could stay out of it, I think a deal can be done. As most things are happening in Washington, if they stay out of it, the system will work. The reality is I know Matt likes to create a world that is a fictional -- Quit saying I'm a liar. I have never called you a liar. You did. I said if you traing truth serum, you would admit -- fund mentally, the Republicans have passed nothing that is popular with the majority of America in 2017. I expect them to pass nothing that is popular with the majority of America in 2018. The president is inherently the most unpopular president at this point of any president we have had. The Democrats have a generic ballot lead larger than any time in the last 20 years. I don't see a president who has only gofered to base to change that in the course of the next few months.

