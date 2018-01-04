Transcript for Young protesters will be part of 'redemption of America': Friend of MLK Jr.

Coming to engage and dramatic. Non violent action. The call attention to the gulf between promise and will feel meant. To make the end visible. Visible. The final Sunday sermon of Martin Luther King that was fifty years ago this week of course just four days before his assassination. We're joined now by doctor Andrew Young of course a friend and fellow pioneer in the civil rights removing what Dr. Martin Luther King ended ducking and thank you for joining us. This morning I know you were there. With Martin with an inkling that final sermon fifty years ago what does it bring to mind today. Well it reminds me of the fact that we'd. We did not complete. We did not make that clear on the national level. No one start king was assassinated. What I've found is that. We scattered. Jesse Jackson won back to Chicago I was went back could laugh and I got into politics he was in two. Operation push. But we've been almost all of those have tried in some way to carry on Martin Luther King's work. But he was able to take you to a national level. It is never reach the area. We understand. Doctor King was trying to do with the triple evils. Of race war and publicly. And many of those things that we think go live racial. A lot of the police violence auto. The the conflict. Between the rich in the fourth. That comes out is is much more related to positive than race. Are there seemed. And there does seem to be a real gulf too between this and the way whites and blacks Americans view this you see black Americans moral much more likely. Then white America to think we're back slightly. In race relations. Well that's true and and yet it's true that they think that but it's not true that it exists I don't think. I don't like statistics in Baghdad continues to be. Appalled by he's statistics wide open. Because. What. What I saw last Saturday. Blues a continuation. Of a movement. Of people. While it started out against guns. It Wu EU's. It was. It was innocent people being stroll out of by the blood. Of that classmates. And I don't I don't think that king used to say that unearned suffering. Is redemptive. And I think these young people are going to be involved in the redemption of America. From probably from war. From violence. And I think that's that's the key to the future. He always felt that. Progress was no vote. A steady decline muted. But and then you'd go down that men you've come back up Ben I think. Quote I Knoll I rose in the congress. When we wouldn't exactly at this point. With President Nixon. And the nation was panicked live oak a year laid. It was moving on. In a call home and reasonable way and I don't know them that we can repeat that boat. We. We do have a pendulum swing and sir if Doctor King were preaching on this Easter Sunday what would his message be. Nash had really thought of that but I think he would always have faith in America. He never lost faith in the American dream. His dream was deeply imbedded in the American dream. And he saw in the constitution. The fulfillment of a promise. Packing and thanks contents were.

