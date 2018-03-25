Transcript for ABC News' Dan Abrams: Legally, Stormy Daniels 'at more risk than the president'

now. Storm is set to tell her story tonight. Are there legal implications for her and for the president? Yeah, so I think from a legal perspective, she's at more risk than the president. She's the one who effectively agreed to this $130,000 deal and as part of that agreed that if she speaks out about this, there will be damages. Now, she's got arguments as to why that shouldn't apply. She says that president trump didn't sign the contract. Not a particularly strong argument there. Strongest argument they've got Michael Cohen disclosed there was this $130,000 payment that effectively voids the contract. Another argument, but she's the one who could be facing legal jeopardy down the road. For him it's political. What is the fallout from what she says? Is she credible? Is there more evidence out there that could further embarrass the president but from the legal perspective I think she's really the one who has to be more concerned than him. And we saw Karen Mcdougal interviewed this week. A very powerful interview. She said she had an affair with the president for nearly a year. A very different legal case there with her. Well, that's right and probably even a weaker legal case. Look, I think she was suing to make sure she could do this interview. It seems Ami, the company that she signed the deal with for her life story is not going to sue her over her interview with Anderson cooper. The question becomes who owns her life story? And right now Ami would say we do. We paid $150,000 for it. She's saying I didn't understand the contract. My lawyer was in cahoots effectively with the other side. That's not a particularly strong legal argument that she has, but I think the most important issue for her is that she's not going to be sued for speaking out about what she says is her affair with the president. And, Dan, in the midst of these two stories there was a third lawsuit involving trump this week. A judge ruled that former "Apprentice" star summer Zervos claiming he defamed her calling her a lie irshould be allowed to move forward. Is this a dangerous lawsuit for president trump. This is the one he should be worried about. The other two from a legal perspective, I don't think are particularly significant. Why is this one so important? By the court saying this case can now move forward, you're opening up the door to discovery meaning there are a whole lot of other issues that can now potentially come in. There are even -- everything from possible tax returns to other women, remember, she basically says that he kissed her and groped her but that's not what the case is about. It's about defamation. It's about him saying it's not true. When he was making those comments he was talking about a bunch of other women as well and so those other women could become relevant in the context of this case and that's why for him I think this case becomes much more perilous than anything else we're talking about. Okay, thanks very much to you, Dan Abrams and Chris ruddy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.