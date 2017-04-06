Transcript for Castellanos: 'Trump administration seems to run a very small family business, not a large US government'

Back now with "The roundtable." Joined by ABC news contributor Alex Castellanos. Jen psaki. First appearance. Welcome. Thank you. Jonah Goldberg and Katrina vanden heuvel. I think there's more evidence that James Comey cluded with the Russians than the trump campaign, so far. He's the one who acted on -- acted on -- Go on. Acted on what he knew to be fake Russian intelligence. I think this is going to be a big dustup for the trump administration. Once again. It distracted from anything they try to accomplish. But as far as real evidence of any collusion on the campaign's part, we have yet to see any. So what do they do about it? In their unique and inimitable style, nothing. Chaos. They take eat beating. The trump administration seems to run a very small family business. Not a large U.S. Government. And I makes it very difficult to deal with ordinarily what would be small political threats. Jen, you have been a white house communications director. Is there anything they can do? This is a week where this is a big moment. Democrats have to live up to that. Or Comey will have to live up to that in some ways. They can try to change the subject. People will pay very close attention to what Comey says. This is the first time he's testifying since he was fired. He could come very close to the line of giving more information out there about the obstruction of justice. Not a lot they can do. He can't really comment on the -- Not on the underlying investigation. So, of course we need an independent investigation into alleged Russian hacking and collusion. Alleged? We have a special counsel now. Any president cannot be happy to have a special counsel four months into his Prez den pip I think Democrats are making a mistake going in Russia Russia Russia all the time. For two reasons. You're distracting from the Republicans and Donald Trump's mean-spirited, predatory agenda. Squandering diplomacy. Deregulating the economy for the sake of the richest. I think Democrats have to have a bold, inclusive, populist agenda. Fight on health care. Jobs. A different engagement with the world. Make sure that the climate issue is to be understood about economics but shafting working people. Don't let this overtake it. That's about a party of one that needs to be about proposition. Resistance is not enough. Building commit call power will demand something. I interviewed kellyanne Conway on Friday. I don't want toin voek too much social science. This is a remarkably stupid time to be alive. And, everything in Washington. As if we have a choice. I know. Everything in Washington is a hot mess right now. I think that, you know, the fact that the trump white house couldn't give anybody to come on here and talk about terrorism is a sign of the disarray that they're in. So their actual attack mode I think, all it does is please the people who are already in Donald Trump's column. If it's a contest between James Comey's credibility and Donald Trump's, I think Comey's brand wins that 10 out of 10 times. What I can't figure out for the life of me is why this white house doesn't want to try to figure out how to persuade people who are not already persuaded. Instead, it's constantly a base strategy. That is the gig question, Alex. Hardening up their base. Locking in with their base. Not much broadening over the first four months. No. Ordinarily, you would think that would be the Republican party's job. Will is no Republican party or leader. Trump smashed it. He krushd it. There is no democratic party. Trump is such a polarizing figure that I don't know that he can reach across the middle in any way. There's an opportunity for somebody to say, hey, let's talk about growth. Let's talk about what is over the or risen in the country. There's something better. Where is that part of let's make America great again. We're not seeing that. The ship has sailed on cooperation with the Democrats and the trump administration? I think the Democrats have their backs up. They feel that trump has not reached out to them. Climate change could have been an interesting moment for trump. He's had a mixed record on this over the past. The fact is as a business guy, he could have gone out there and said, I'm going to truth tell. This is where growth is and where the opportunity is. Democrats would have probably embraced that. He went to the base. A very small political base. Democrats back up. Progressives are excited out there. It will take a lot to get them back to the table. I think we're going to see, Donald Trump goes out to the world that's become this competitive, transactional realism. He's opened the door for Europe to lead on their own. In this country, cities are rising. To do so by investing in jobs. Trump, as you know, what did he say when he announced his climate withdrawal? He said I'm standing with the people of Pittsburgh but not France. The major of Pittsburgh, same day, executive order to come ply with the Paris agreement. And Pittsburgh will be the first city in this country to power itself on -- I thought it was fine for trump to get out of the Paris accord. I thought he did it for weird, wrong reasons. Why should he have done it? First of all, the idea that somehow H is this really, vital, important agreement that virtually every country in the world agrees with and all big businesses agree with suggests it's not that onerous or binding. It's entirely voluntary. That's the point. He says it kous us money. It's a drag on the economy. It's not. It doesn't do much. This idea that somehow America's global leadership is put at risk because of this strikes me as some what ridiculous. We're the largest economy in the world. There's a terror attack, when there's -- Russia invades Ukraine, the world is not going to stop looking to us because of the Paris accord. The president defied the advice of his secretary of starkts national security adviser, apparently his daughter as well. And a lot of Republicans will be happy about it. They see this as an eco swindle. An eco scam. They see it as a toothless agreement. It imposed real costs on the United States. They see this as battle between nationalism and nation hood. American identity and this mushy globalism that lets a global elite prance around, offer these pretend solutions but impose real costs on working people. The Republican party is -- This demonstrates strength on trumps a part. Any time he does that, he wins. This Republican party is an oil, coal-soaked party. The money -- the money -- the money driving through the Republican party, coursing through it, I believe the Republican party received 86% of all fuel oil and gas contradictio contributions. That's very important. Why are we surprised he pulled pout. I want to jump in here. I think there is a real global leadership issue here. I understand that Republicans are saying there is not. China has been snigt the wings. Wanting to build a relationship with the eu. Wanting to be out here and Sarks look at us. We want to build this coalition. It's about global leadership. When the United States steps back, other countries step in pmplt. That will have to be the last word.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.