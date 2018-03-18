Transcript for Chris Christie: 'I don't think it would be appropriate for' Trump to fire Mueller

Pierre, let's bring in our legal team. Dan Abrams at the desk and Chris Christie in the Bahamas taking a few minutes away from his vacation to join us. I appreciate that. Dan, we have twoquestions right here. Was Mccabe's firing justified and then, secondly, has he been targeted by president trump because he's a witness. That's right. On the first question we're not going to know the answer until we see the full report that hasn't been released yet. Look, it's a serious thing. When the office of professional responsibility recommends someone be fired from the FBI. Most importantly for lack of candor. This isn't nothing. Even if you want to try to defend it Mccabe here in some way, shape or form this is serious stuff that very well may have justified his firing. But as Pierre points out I think the key question here with regard to Mccabe and the president is the timing. Typically the way this would be done is in conjunction with the report that has not been issued. Got taken out. Exactly. Instead what they did is fire him two days before he was going to retire and get his pension. And the question on that is, why the rush? Why the rush to do it? Why do it differently this time than the way it would typically be done. Governor Christie, your take on this? Well, listen, I think first of all the timing can only be answered by the attorney general. He made the judgment to terminate Andrew Mccabe when he did. And he's going to have to answer for the timing of it but I think the much more important point here is that all this hysteria about the firinging of Mccabe is obscuring what Dan said in the beginning of his comments, which is the inspector general who is an Obama appointy found that Andrew Mccabe did not tell the truth, both under oath and to agents and that he gave unauthorized liking of information. Now, I could tell you as a former U.S. Attorney that if my FBI agents I found they were leaking, I would recommend they be fired as well. Especially in something as sensitive as an investigation into a presidential candidate in the midst of that presidential campaign. So, listen, folks like John Brennan and others can say what they say about the president but jn the end don't cloak yourself with Andrew Mccabe around you because in the end the inspector general and the professionals at the office of professional responsibility at the FBI not political appointees have recommended his termination because he wasn't truthful and he leaked to the media. How about -- Those kind of things are things we cannot accept. How about the second set of questions there, though. We've seen the series of tweets by the president, the statement from his lawyer, the first time the president mentioning the Mueller probe calling it into question. His lawyer saying it's time to shut it down apparently at least in the first statement doing the president's bidding. Well, listen I'd say as to the lawyers remember, these are the same lawyers who told the president, told him personally this probe would be over as to him by new year's eve. I told the president at the time that was preposterous. It is preposterous and the special counsel will continue to do his work. I think he's moving at a fairly quick pace but at the end of the day, I think that what this is much more about is two things, first is the lawyer is trying to now cover for the really bad advice they gave to the president at the end of December of last year and, secondly, the president is being consistent. He has said all along that he never thought there should have been a Mueller probe. You can agree or disagree with that but nothing the president says today is inconsistent with what he's been saying all along. Putting all that aside, George, I really believer at the end of all this, the Mueller probe will continue. It will continue at the same pace it's continuing and the fact is that he's gotten a number of guilty pleas and indictments so far so tough to be critical. Last point on Mueller and in contrast with Comey and the people who worked for him, a guy I like and respect, Jim Comey but you don't see any leaking out of the special counsel's office. The same way you didn't see leaking out of the FBI when Bob Mueller ran it and I think that's an interesting contrast to make. The integrity of Bob Mueller and the way he's conducted his investigation with no leaking and I'm sure Pierre can confirm this and, but as contrasted to what we're now saying the I.G has found from Mccabe. No leaking but did learn there were subpoenas issued for the trump organization. That appears across the red line that the president had set which may explain why he's gotten so intent in these last couple of days. Look, their position has been they've always been cooperating. It is possible that's absolutely true and that this subpoena is just an effort to make sure that that's the case, to make sure they have everything, to make sure there is a legal document in place, but it is so important here to separate Mccabe from the Mueller investigation. Take a step back. What does the Mueller investigation that they're talking about closing down found so far? That the Russians meddled in the election. That they sought to help Donald Trump in the general election. That members of trump's inner circle were meeting with Russians and then lying about it the question is, why? What happened? Those are still critical questions that have nothing to do with Andrew Mccabe that have to be answered. Finally, governor Christie, you say the president has been consistent on the Mueller investigation but don't you agree he's in a world of hurt if he moves to fire Robert Mueller? I don't think the president will fire Robert Mueller. I don't think it would be appropriate for him to do so and I don't think he'll do it and if he did do it it would be inappropriate but as to Bob Mueller, he's conducted this investigation so far with great integrity, without leaking, and by showing results and I don't think the president's going to fire someone like that. Governor Christie, Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

