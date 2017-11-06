Comey fired by President Trump fires back in history-making hearing

More
George Stephanopoulos reports on ousted FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
1:16 | 06/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comey fired by President Trump fires back in history-making hearing
Good morning. The hype was big and the hearing delivered. It was a blockbuster reaching 89 million on Facebook, 19 million more on TV. What they saw like so much in this young trump presidency, something that's never happened before. An FBI director fired by the president under oath accusing the white house of lying and strongly suggesting the president himself committed an impeachable offense. Comey confirmed he told the president three times that trump was not personally being investigated norco lewding with Russia and trump took that as vindication in an early Friday morning tweet but in the rose garden that afternoon the president dismissed Comey's damning claims saying he never directed Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation and never asked for a pledge of loyalty. I hardly know the man. I'm not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance, who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? I mean, think of it. I hardly know the man. It doesn't make sense. No, I didn't say that and I didn't say the other. So if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about that -- I would be glad to tell him what I told you, Jon. Two very different men, two very different stories. Who is telling the truth, whether the president committed a crime, now something as Comey said for special prosecutor Robert Mueller to sort out. Our first guest is a former

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47968912,"title":"Comey fired by President Trump fires back in history-making hearing","duration":"1:16","description":"George Stephanopoulos reports on ousted FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/comey-fired-president-trump-fires-back-history-making-47968912","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.