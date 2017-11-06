Transcript for Comey fired by President Trump fires back in history-making hearing

Good morning. The hype was big and the hearing delivered. It was a blockbuster reaching 89 million on Facebook, 19 million more on TV. What they saw like so much in this young trump presidency, something that's never happened before. An FBI director fired by the president under oath accusing the white house of lying and strongly suggesting the president himself committed an impeachable offense. Comey confirmed he told the president three times that trump was not personally being investigated norco lewding with Russia and trump took that as vindication in an early Friday morning tweet but in the rose garden that afternoon the president dismissed Comey's damning claims saying he never directed Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation and never asked for a pledge of loyalty. I hardly know the man. I'm not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance, who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? I mean, think of it. I hardly know the man. It doesn't make sense. No, I didn't say that and I didn't say the other. So if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about that -- I would be glad to tell him what I told you, Jon. Two very different men, two very different stories. Who is telling the truth, whether the president committed a crime, now something as Comey said for special prosecutor Robert Mueller to sort out. Our first guest is a former

