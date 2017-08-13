Transcript for One dead, at least 30 injured after violent clashes, car ramming in Charlottesville

August is is never as quiet as we expected to be. This week sure proved that rule. Dangerous nuclear threats overseas. An act of domestic terror here at home. This was the scene in charlottesville, Virginia, a gray dodge charger with blacked outwindows plows into protesters. After rapping into one group, the driver accelerated in reverse, running over several more. One woman is dead. 19 more injured. The driver? James Alex fields Jr. A 20-year-old from Ohio. He's been charged with murder. And the FBI and department of justice have opened a civil rights investigation. Later, two state troopers were kill as their helicopter crashed. White supremacists carried flags vowing to take America back. They clashed with counterprotesters. Some with black lives matter protesters who came to support the decision to take down the statue of general Robert E. Lee. The governor declared a state of emergency. 56 the car take, the pet made this statement. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides. On many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been doing on for a long, long time. It has no place in America.

