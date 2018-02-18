Transcript for Dem and GOP Florida congressmen on what's next after school shooting

March on Washington. Let's turn to Democrat congressman Ted deutsche and this congressman. Such a tragic week for your district. You heard those kids. A March for their lives on Washington. Will it do any good? Yes, it will. Martha, the difference this time is that these kids -- you've speak even to them. The world has heard them. They're just not going to sit back after what they experienced, after what they saw, the worst things imageable. They're not going to sit back and take it. They're going to stand up for their lives. That's what this is about. Congressman karbello, they had some very harsh words for senator Marco Rubio and governor Rick Scott. They said they have blood on their hands. What's your reaction? Number one, I commend them for their activism. Our entire community is in mourning. We're in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Broward. People want action. We in hearted this world of binary choices where we have to repeal the second amendment or no gun safety regulations. Younger generations don't see the world that way. I want to represent those people and get something done. Congressman deutsche I know you have a reaction. I do. Carlos and I have worked well together. I have to represent my constituents who want Carlos and others in the house and senate to just be clear about this. Do you support universal background checks, yes or no? Do you support the terror watch list bill? Do you support what had been the law until 2004 which was a ban on assault rifles that are made for no purpose other than maximum killing? All I've heard all week is how frustrated people are with rhetoric. They want action. There are bills we can pass tomorrow. The things we need to do are the ones I just outlined. Congressman kurbelo, will you do those things? I supported the Thompson king legislation which expand background checks and rights for those who are responsible gun owners. After the pulse nightclub shooting I introduced those on the no fly list to having access to weapons. After the Las Vegas shooting I filed bipartisan legislation to ban bump stocks. We need leaders to allow these bills to come to the floor for debate. A lot of Republicans are prepared to support reasonable common sense laws, new laws, stronger laws, that protect rights for responsible citizens, but will prevent those who want to do harm to innocent people. Martha, this is not the only part of the puzzle. We have to do better on gun safety legislation. Ted has a bill on school security. We have to find out what happened at the FBI because it's obvious that there were many signs that there was something wrong with this young man and he was about to do something terrible and nobody paid attention to that. I want to go back to the NRA and the kids saying Marco Rubio has blood on his hands. Does he take some blame here? These are young people very frustrated and in deep pain because of what happened. There's one person that has blood on his hands. It's the perpetrator of this crime. In terms of the inaction of gun safety legislation I share that frustration. I thought after the Las Vegas shooting when almost every member of congress who was asked said yes -- And nothing has happen. So why is this different? I share that frustration. How do you change it? What members of congress -- You two are arguing. What members of congress have to do is what I did which is co sponsor legislation. Co sponsorship is the greatest currency. I can tell you what these kids have told me. They don't want to hear about co response sponsor sponsoring. Carlos is a friend. He also voted to Paul Ryan for speaker. It's the speaker of the house who refuses to bring this up. We need the opportunity to vote. We should -- he should talk to the speaker. He should go to the speaker with those kids and encourage Marco Rubio to face these kids directly an encourage the president to come to parkland and talk to these kids and their families and everyone who has suffered. That's what will happen. Congressman kurbelo, I'll give you the last word. I agree with Ted that something has to happen. I'm one of the members of congress trying to get us closer to that point where we can have bipartisan legislation that will help mitigate or prevent some of these types of situations in the future. I thank both of you for jos this morning. Up next we'll look closely at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.