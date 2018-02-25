Transcript for Signs of possible 'end of a two-party system': Republican governor

We have not seen much cooperation across party lines lately. Two prominent governors are I troog the change that. John Kasich from Ohio. And Democrat governor John hic hickenlooper from Colorado. Jo Jon Karl spoke with them on Friday. We're at a point where we're allowing ourselves to be terrorized. What petter way to weaken the country than to make children afraid to go the schools. It's the church. It's the concert. All the places we create community is being hit with our inability to do this. Search your heart. This is not about political power. Campaign contributions. It's about how you want to look in the mirror. Nobody wants to take everybody's guns away. Nobody wants to repeal the second amendment. Oh, a few people. This is about reason approaches to keep our communities safe. So I hear a lot of bipartisan agreement from you. When the two of you get together. I want to ask you something that you probably don't agree are. Are you working to elect Republicans? You, Democrats? I will work to elect Democrats. I expect the midterm election to be a refrex largely of the trump presidency. Swooel see how that turns out. The midterms San election moment. A referendum on the success of the administration. I want to support candidates I believe wan to take the high road. Those that want to create discord and put the pard in front of the country, I'm not sheing up. I'll tell you another thing. We may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system. I'm starting to really wonder if if we're going to see a multiparty system at some point if the future of the country. I don't think either party is answering people's deepest concerns and needs. I want to report back something you said about your party. You said, um, no about Donald Trump. That I simply could not swallow hard and set aside everything I believed for the good of the party. You desighed not to support him. Well, the party is my vehicle, not my master. Is that what too many Republicans are doing right now snjt I can't -- look. I'm not going to start criticizing others. Here's the thing that's interesting. People want me to criticize my party. Let me tell you about Democrats. I have no clue at they stand for. We're heading into an election ere they're counting on Republicans to bounce the basketball off their foot and get it out of bounds. What is the agenda of the Republican party? Both parties don't seem kabul. That's why I'm saying that our young people are fed up. The prospect of a multiparty system is a possibly. Both of you will be out of office in 11 months. Are you running for president? I have an amazing cabinet working on a Swiss version -- Is that a maybe? We'll focus on finishing strong. I have to go to the pac. I don't have committees all over the country. It's not a yes or no, it's may may M maybe? Exactly. I have no idea where I'm going to do. I would like to have a voice. I would like to be constructive. I would like to it rally people. Frankly, at the end of the day, it's in the hands of the lord. Don't cut me off when I'm saying that. I won't. You've ruled out running as a ticket. If he gets the nomination as a Democrat, I could maybe be his vice president as a Republican. Wea've moved some ground here. I didn't mean it. Could you ever support presidential candidate hi hickenloop hickenlooper? Is he a nominee? I'm a Republican. I like him very, very much. I think he's a fine leader. I can't predict what the push is going to look like. So you're a maybe on running for president. What do you mean? I didn't say that. I said I don't know. It's not a no. Not a yes. A maybe. Are you more likely to run as an independent or a Republican? I'm a Republican. But you don't rule out channeling dochld trump? I'm not thinking about it. I don't have -- You have to think about it. No, I don't. I don't think about it. I can't predict the future. And I can't do what is going to be expected of me to serve my country at some level. I don't know. I do sit around at night thinking I want to go through running for president again? You ever try it? Try it once. Give me a call. We'll see what the future brings. What would it take for you to do it? I'm not speculating. We're done with this. On that note, thank you very much. I cannot preticket the future either. That is not the last we have

