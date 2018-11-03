Transcript for Former deputy national security adviser on potential Trump-Kim meeting

They announced that north Korea, Kim Jong-un, would like to meet with president trump. This doesn't happen. Well Obama could have done that. Trust me he couldn't have done that. He wouldn't have done that. He would not have done that. Neither would bush, neither would Clinton. They had their shot and all they did is nothing. Let's bring in Ben Rhodes. Ben, big news obviously. Thank you for joining us. Susan rice was quite candid about the fact that North Korea policy has been a failure. It was a failure under president Obama. Obviously we saw how North Korea has progressed. Was president trump right to try to change the calculus by agreeing to this meeting. We should all root for the success of diplomacy with north Korea. I think it is right to pursue the diplomatic track. I think the questions that we have are about whether he's equipped to succeed in that S diplomacy. He's declaring victory and nothing has happened yet. You've been studying this issue for a lot of years. You were intimately involved in it with the Obama white house. If predent trump were to call you -- I don't think that's going to happen. If he were to call you, what would your advice be going into this meeting with Kim Jong-un? This is not a real estate deal or reality show. When you're in a negotiation as complex with a situation that is volatile, you need diplomats. Don't hollow out the state department. They have no ambassador to Seoul. Get the professionals in the room to put together a strategy. You need to value science. When we did the Iran negotiations, we had a if I si sis in the negotiations. There needs to be a team of diplomats of scientists and sanction experts. It can't be a mano a mano show. It sounds like he can't get all this in place. Better to get it right. Would you say delay this until he has a team? Get a team together. Know what you're trying to accomplish. Denuclearization is the objective. The notion that North Korea will agree to give up their weapons in one meeting, I don't think anybody thinks that's the case. I welcome diplomacy. It has to be done right. If not, the risk of conflict goes up. Was there ever an offer that came in from North Korea either from Kim Jong-un or from his father who was there during the first Obama term to meet with president Obama? No. There were offers -- the Chinese tried to reinitiate diplomatic policies. We pursued a pressure track on North Korea for eight years. There had been nine U.N. We had tightened the pressure for all eight years. There never was a time when the diplomatic path emerged. You have a different leadership in South Korea. You have a left of center president in South Korea. It's the south Korean president who has taken the initiative. He brokered this sthchlt. Yes. I think they wanted to consolidate their nuclear capability and their missile capability. They have to feel like they're coming into this from some position of strength. Is that why you think Kim Jong-un made this offer? Yes. He wants the legitimacy put upon him by a meeting with the president of the United States. Do you think it can be trusted? He made it under two different presidents. Absolutely not. It was the. S who said trust, but verify. The United States is committed to disarment under the MPT. There that's a hollow group of words, are there inspections, is there monitoring that they're getting rid of their missile capabiliti capabilities. Words on a paper is not what an agreement looks like. Look at the Iran agreement it mandates very strict inspections over the life of that agreement and some are permanent. We need to see the same type of approach to North Korea if we can be assured we're not just taking Kim Jong-un's word for it. You spent more time with president trump than -- Obama. President Obama during his eight years in the white house. Have you talked to him since this? Yes. What's his take on this move? Contrary to how we were treated in office we want a diplomatic track with north Korea to succeed. The nation should be rooting for diplomacy to work. That's president Obama's view. We have a lot of concerns with how they handled the state department and science, how their secretary of state seemed to be cut out of the process, how Japan seemed to be surprised by it. These are my views. I haven't seen them -- did he valuing diplomacy and sound decision making. These are the things you need to make diplomacy succeed. President Obama is rooting for president trump to succeed in this effort? Yes. I think all Americans should be. There's nothing more complexion than nuclear negotiations. You cannot approach this like a reality show. You have to bring in the experts. You invest in the same time of capabilities in our government. Ben Rhodes, thank you for joining us. Coming up, the fire storm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.