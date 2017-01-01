Transcript for Dozens Killed in Attack on Istanbul Nightclub

Breaking overnight a nightclub massacre in Turkey a gunman opened fire inside a crowded nightclub and Istanbul killing. At least 39 people in this surveillance footage you can see gunfire as the attacker shoots his way into the club. Police are still searching for the shooter there's been no claim of responsibility. Turkey's president is calling it an act of terror we'll talk to the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and a few minutes. On what we know about who is responsible for the attack. But first the big political story hanging over the new year the hack of the Democratic Party. Last night at moral law go president elect trump once again made it clear he is still not convinced that Russia was behind the hack. He plans to meet with the intelligence officials about it later this week. I just want him to be. Some pretty serious yards and I want them here and I know a lot about acting and that is a very hard thing to room. It could be somebody else. I also know things that for the people don't know it's so they can not be sure of this situation. But the White House is convinced on Thursday the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Issued a report explaining how they say the Russians did it. And President Obama hit back closing down Russian compounds in the United States and kicking 35 Russian diplomats out of the country. What instead of retaliating. Who reached out. Directly to Donald Trump saying while Russia has every right to respond he's gonna wait. To work to restore Russia US relations based on Trump's policies not Obama's. Trumps response on Twitter. Great move on delay by be potent I always knew he was very Smart.

