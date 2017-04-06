Transcript for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on President Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

Obama's talking about all of this with a global warming and that -- a lot of it is a hoax. It's a hoax. It's a money-making industry, okay. I'm not a believer in global warming. I'm not a believerer in man made global warming. I believe there's weather. I believe there's change. I believe it goes up and it goes down and I goes up again. But I'm not a believer. We have much bigger problems. There was president trump in the presidential campaign. Setting the sage for the dramatic decision to commit the Paris accords. We're joined by Scott Pruitt this morning, his EPA director. Good morning. Good morning, George. Is it fair to assume that that is still is the president's belief? The president made it clear that the climate changes. Thing what needs to be emphasized is that our Poe faux Kus with respect to the Paris accord was the efficacy of the agreement, how it impacts the environment and economy. The president said on Thursday that engamement internationally will continue. What Paris represents is a bad deal for the country. As such, we need to exit. Doesn't it matter whether or not the president believes there is man-made climate change. That is the predicate for the entire decision. With respect to the Paris accord, the focus son to merits of the deal and the demerits of the the deal. The president indicated that engagement by this country internationally is going the to continue. We're part after the nurks nfccnfc -- we're part of the nfccc. When you look at the years from 2000 to 2014, we have reduced vo2 emissions by 18%. We're leading by example. As I I had kated late last week and the president indicated as well, we're leading with action, not words. You look at Paris, what was suppose Todd be achieved there, it was very little period it was criticize bid the environmental left. James Hansen. A nasa scientist called it a fake and a fraud. Why can't the president say whether or not he believed in man-made client change. You speak for the president. Do you know what the president believes? Frankly, George, I think the whole question is an effort to get it off the point of whether Paris is good for the country or not. The president has indicated the the climate changes. It depends on whether climate change is man made. What matters is what you do about it? What matters is hen you look at Paris, China and India didn't take any steps while this country did. The environmental left has a short memory. When Paris was executed by the country, they criticized the agreement. Said it didn't hold China and India accountable. I want to move on. Very simply, do you -- do you know if president trump still believes that climate change is a hoax? Our discussion, George, has been about the agreement. The efficacy of the agreement. We spent the last several weeks talking about the merits and demerits of the Paris agreement. He put the U.S. First. He received backlash from the business community. 25 businesses signed a litter saying this is not good. They said by expanding markets for innovative clean technologies, the agreement generates jobs and economic growth. The U.S. Companies are well positioned to lead in these markets. Withdrawing from the agrimt will limit our access to them. "The New York Times" had an article within the last couple of days that talk about small business celebrating, euphoria, with respect to the president's decision. It's very speculative in my estimation, George, for those multinational companies to say this is going to somehow impact the exporting of green technology across the globe. What we do know, objectively, is that the Paris agreement represented a $2.5 trillion reduction in our gross domestic product over ten years. It impacted up to 400,000 jobs. It makes common sense. That when you take energy sector jobs and say, we're no longer going to produce energy in those sect ears, it will affect the manufacturing base and jobs in the country. We have had over 50,000 coal jobs, mining jobs created. Almost 7,000 mining and coal jobs created in the month of may alone. The unemployment vase 4.3%. This president's deregulation agenda is making a substantial impact on the jobs across the country and giving people hope. I will say this. It's rejecting the previous administration's view that you cannot grow jobs and protect the environment. We have reduced our CO2 footprint from 2000 to 2014 by 18%. Through innovation and technology. The president suggested we could go farther. Here's what he said about the agreement. It is estimated, it would only produce a 0.2 of one degree. Think of that. This much.ius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100. Tiny, tiny amount. The authors of the study, the president cited from M.I.T., dispute his interpretation. I want to take a different step. Is the president saying he wants to get more carbon reduction than is called for in the agreement? I think what he's saying is the cost, that was going to be borne by this country, over $2.5 trillion over ten years for a reduction of lez than 0.2 of a degree by 2100 is a bad deal for the country. I know that the M.I.T. Study is something that people are pointing to. The global policy the publication that came out near the same time. The heritage studies that focused on the economic impacts. What we do know is inspect the environmental left was as critical of Paris as those on the right were. James Hansen called it a fake and a fraud. Mr. Pruitt, thank you for your time this morning. Thank you.

