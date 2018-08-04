-
Now Playing: China to impose $50B in tariffs on US exports
-
Now Playing: China threatens new tariff as trade war escalates
-
Now Playing: Farmers in Iowa talk about fear factor of retaliatory tariff threats from China
-
Now Playing: White House adviser discusses Trump's plan to send National Guard to the border
-
Now Playing: Trump reiterating his support for his embattled EPA chief
-
Now Playing: Documents show Scott Pruitt spent $832,000 of taxpayer funds on security
-
Now Playing: Trump defends the EPA chief as Republicans, Democrats call for Pruitt's resignation
-
Now Playing: Pruitt knew about and supported raises for 2 top aides: EPA officials
-
Now Playing: Treasury secretary: 'There is the potential of a trade war'
-
Now Playing: Sanders says Trump thinks Pruitt has done 'a good job'
-
Now Playing: Trump says female migrants 'raped' at high levels
-
Now Playing: President Trump breaks his public silence about porn star Stormy Daniels
-
Now Playing: Trump says he didn't know about Stormy Daniels payment
-
Now Playing: Joe Kennedy explains to Jimmy Kimmel why he differs from many Dems on marijuana
-
Now Playing: EPA's Scott Pruitt speaks out about criticism of living arrangement
-
Now Playing: Trump order putting military on US-Mexico border signed: White House
-
Now Playing: Trump to sign proclamation directing National Guard to border
-
Now Playing: Felix Sater on Capitol Hill for Senate Intel interview
-
Now Playing: White House lawyers probing embattled EPA chief's 2017 apartment deal
-
Now Playing: Trump proposes potentially using the military to secure US-Mexico border