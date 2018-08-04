Farmers in Iowa talk about fear factor of retaliatory tariff threats from China

More
After China announced its intent to fight proposed tariffs with its own set targeting U.S. agriculture, ABC News' Martha Raddatz traveled to the Midwest to gauge the impact on the region's farmers.
3:27 | 04/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Farmers in Iowa talk about fear factor of retaliatory tariff threats from China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54319631,"title":"Farmers in Iowa talk about fear factor of retaliatory tariff threats from China","duration":"3:27","description":"After China announced its intent to fight proposed tariffs with its own set targeting U.S. agriculture, ABC News' Martha Raddatz traveled to the Midwest to gauge the impact on the region's farmers.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/farmers-iowa-talk-fear-factor-retaliatory-tariff-threats-54319631","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.