Transcript for Ganyard on North Korea missile tests: 'We have to take this seriously'

??? That was the scene Friday, as North Korea launched its second intercontinental ballistic hissle Tes@ in the last month. Kim Jong-un on site to celebrate. Joining me now is colonel Steve ganyard and Joe cirincione. The author of "Nuclear nightmares" securing the world before it's too late. North Korea has now tested the the two icbms. But this seemed a real break through, traveling farther than anyone has traveled before. It's breakthrough in a couple of ways. The first is the range. They shot it almost straight up. This time trk the rocket burned longer. It reached a higher altitude. If you were to tilt that over on to a max range trajectory. We think they could reach most of the lower 48. The other point here, reliability. Two successful tests in a row. Reliability equals credibility. So we have to take this seriously. You agree with the capabilities. Yes. What they have to do, want to do, their intent is to put a nuclear warhead on top of the miss. . "The Washington post" reported bbt a D.I.A. Conclusion that that could happen by next year? Yes. There are other hurdles to overcome, as Steve has had. They have to per ferkt the miniaturization we don't know what the payload of the the test. Depending on the weight, it could go further, could go less. This is here. People have been warning about the north Korean icbm for 20 years. They've been barking wolf about this while the wolf is at the door. This is a very reel threat to the United States. Talk about two possibilities. There was a T.H.A.D. Test. For a medium-range missile. What are the possibilities of stopping a missile like that? The T.H.A.D. Is designed for shorter range. That's why it's in South Korea. We have a ground based interceptive system that is designed to put a protective zone over the United States. The last test was successful. It puts it at barely over 50% reliability. There's still a ways to go. We have heard the president tweeting again saying I'm very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions a year in trade yet they do nothing for us with north kreey. Just talk. We will no longer allow this to problem. What is your take on at? He's trying to outsource the problem to China. Why is this there are not many good options. Sanctions don't work. They've been inkrooesing the test. Military? Yes. We could rain death and destruction on Pyongyang. But they could do the same for Seoul. The only two options. Get China to do it. They're willing to put more pressure on only if it leads to talks. That is the ultimate solution. You have to talk to them. Do you agree? I know you're jus back from Asia and travel there a lot. The president's tweet was interesting because it tied u.s.-china trade to the north Korean solution. We haven't tried sanctions. The only thing that has every gotten north kree a's attention is when we sanctioned the illicit parts of their economy. Put together a comprehensive international part of their sanctions. I think the thort Koreans will come to the table more reasonably. Very quickly. We talk about the missiles. Nuclear missiles. It sounds so frightening. Do we really think they could aim a nuclear missile at us? What is his real intent? Max fisher has an excellent article in "The New York Times" why do they threaten us? Because we're threatening them. This is classic deterrence. They want to be able to hit us in order to guarantee their security. See if cow can find a nonnuclear way to guarantee their security. Convince them that they're better off talking than threatening. So people shouldn't be scared right now. No time for duck and cover. We need to know that North Korea now becomes a global threat to instability and insecurity of the world. Thank you very much to both of you. It's a fascinating conversation. I'm sure we'll be talking to you again.

