Transcript for House Freedom Caucus chair on failed GOP health care bill

Now we're going to go to the man, the chair of the house freedom caucus, mark meadows. Thank you for joining us. As I just alluded to, president trump sup and tweeting. It's about you. He said Democrats are smiling in D.C. That the freedom caucus, with the help of club for growth and heritage, have saved planned parenthood and Obamacare. Your response? If they're applauding, they shouldn't. I can tell you that conversations over the last 48 hours are really about how we come together in the Republican conference and try to get this over the finish line. The narrative that your panel is talking about, in terms of do te feet, this was not a final pass auj. This was one bill that was going to go to the senate, get revised, come back. If it was the final bill, that would be accurate. We're in the negotiation process. What we're looking at is tieing to make sure that we do one thing. Get premiums down for all Americans. And as we look at that, that remains our primary focus. Congressman, the president says he's moving on. He's blaming you for saving planned parenthood. Saving Obamacare. Well, at this lar point, no one has been more self-critiquing than me. I can tell you as I have look at all of this, I said, you know, could I have spent a little bit for time, should I have spent more time with the Tuesday group? More time with Democrats, define some consensus. This is not the end of the debate. This is like, I had one of my friends call me the other day. He said it's like saying Tom paradedy lost at half time. We're not -- we may be in overtime. But I can tell you at the very end of the day, the most valuable player will be president trump on this. Because he will deliver. He's committed to the American people. And we're committed to helping get there. I gotta say. It doesn't sound like you and the president are on the same page. He's not saying that. He's ready to move on. Well, I know that he's -- he's moving on. As he looks at that, it's incumbent upon us. We had discussions with some of the more moderate members of our conference who were prepared to vote no. And, so, really, it's incouple bet upon those two groups, the conservatives and moderates to come together hopefully in the coming days to find consensus. Present something to the president that certainly not only gets him 216 votes, but hopefully 235 votes. As we look at this. You have a long history in the white house. You know how this works to put a stake in it today W stake in it today would not be right. He's done more in 65 a days than any president in modern history. I'm not the wut putting a stake in it. The president is. He's saying he wants to move on. I plan to -- and I plan to help him with tax reform. I can tell you that he has his team working on tax reform right now. And in terms of government funding, I heard your panelists talk about that. There's not going to be an issue there. This is about one thing. Getting premiums and making sure people are covered. Making sure we fulfill our campaign promise and ultimately that's where we'll be. You said last month on tax reform that tax reform actually depended on repealing owe bah kair. You said I don't see how you can have one out the other. Do you have to repeal Obamacare before you move on to tax reform, in your view? You don't have to, but it make it easier. When we look at lowering the taxes. Part of the reason it was planned in this measure, it was looking at changing a baseline and assisting with the tax reform effort. But, I fully expect that what we're going to see is not only real tax reform but other measures that come along. I still believe there is a good chance, if moderates and conservatives can come together, that we repeal and relace Obama kaifr, bring premiums down, cover more people, and yet, you're right. I have said that this does that make the task more difficult without a doubt. You say real tax reform. Does that mean any tax cuts must be fully paid for? You're not going to pass tax cuts that are not matched with other revenue increases or spending cuts? You're asking a physical conservative. You're asking the good questions. Does it have to be what they would say revenue neutral? Or do you have to have an offset? I think there's been a lot of flexibility in terms of some of my contacts and conservatives in terms of not making it totally offset. And that's a move that we're trying to do to provide real relief and economic growth. When we start to grow the economy at 4,4.1%, it increases wajs. Puts more money in Americans' pockets. Each and every day. And so, tax reform and lowering taxes, you know, will create and generate more income. We're looking at those, where the fine plans is. Does it have to be fully offset? My poernl response is no. Oh, that seems like a bit of a shift. How about the border adjustment tax that speaker Ryan has talked about. Can you support it? Reallying right now, we haven't taken an official position. We'll be talking to the speaker on that. We have had a number of meetings with chairman Brady an oefrs. We'll be talking to the administration, as well. I know they have specific ideas. As we look to tax reform, and the big debate will be over the border adjustment tax. We're in the information-gathering mode right now. What most Americans need and want. They need lower intrusion from the federal government in their lives. They need lower taxes so that they can take mur of their paycheck home. And I know president trump and those in the GOP conference are committed to making sure that that happens. On the government funding, you said it's not going to be a problem. Senator Schumer is coming up next. He said if the president includes funding for the border wall, it's a nonstarter with Democrats in the senate. Now the possibility that you would try to defund planned parenthood in the government funding initiative. Do you need that in order to pass government funding in April? I think what we need from the senator Schumer is really a willing partner. On this Obama kair repeal and replacement, before he even saw a plan, he said he was against it. We need honest dialogue back and forth. Maybe he can comment on that. To come out and say he wasn't going help before he saw a replacement plan sends the wrong narrative. Americans want to make sure we work. I reached out to five different Democrats in terms of this repeal and replacement, pd said, what do you need for your district? That's what we have to do. The president is going to find a great flexibility with regards to the conservative and moderate members of the pop conference to hopefully get us where we need to be there. And finally, yesterday morning, the president tweeted out, told people to watch judge Jeanine Pirro on fox. Here's hat she said. Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house. The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill. The one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare. The one that he had seven years to work on. You heard it right there from jeanini Pirro. Breitbart says you're one of the people that they're looking to replace. Does he have your support? This is not me. There is no conversations going on right now with regards to replacing the speaker. It's all hands on deck with regards to Obamacare, tax reform. The border wall. As we start to look at that, George. Here's the other interesting thing. As we start to look at this, the focus can be on this leadership or whatever. I can tell you that when this bill was rolled out, it had less than 20% support among Americans. The president took it from having probably 80 to 100 undecided or no votes and got it this choose to making sure it got across the finish line. No one worked harder than the speaker and the president and those in our conference with different views to get it across. This is -- we're not at the end of the game. We're there, literally, perhaps, again, in overtime, but we're there to get this across the finish line. So we're committed to work with the president, the speaker, the current speaker, and make sure that what we do is get some consensus. Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning. Thank you, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.