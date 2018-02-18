Transcript for Jeh Johnson and Chris Christie on latest indictments in Mueller investigation

Joining me now is Jeh Johnson. He served as president Obama's secretary of homeland security and Chris Christie former governor of New Jersey and ABC news contributor. I want to start with you governor Christie and talk about the Russia investigation. President trump repeatedly called the Russia investigation a witch hunt. I want to read you the tweet from this morning. If it was the goal of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S., then with all the committee hearings, investigations they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asss off in Moscow. Get smart, America. Can he call this an excuse for the Democrats losing the election? What's your response governor Christie? The indictment Mr. Mueller laid out yesterday was incredibly detailed and gave the American people a real picture into the scope of the investigation that was obviously meant to disparage Hillary Clinton. What we read in the indictment is very clear on that point. Everyone is going to have to come around the to the idea that's part of what the Russians were attempting to do. I caution everybody to not believe this is over. There's lots of other places for director Mueller to look for Russian involvement. I think he's going after this in a measured direct way. We have more to learn and more to come in the days and weeks ahead. Do you believe as president trump said that it proves there is no collusion? Well, it proves there's no collusion to this point. There's no collusion in terms of the Facebook ads the other social media active. Director Mueller made it clear any participation by anybody, whether the trump campaign or Sanders campaign, which they said was being assisted by Russia, all that was done unwittinly. No one participated in a knowing fashion. We have so see where he goes next. Certainly at this point there is no allegation by director Mueller and his team of collusion. Do you believe does that president need to directly address the Russians? Does he need to mobilize the government to be effective? They're going to do it again in 2018 according to intelligence officials. What should the president be doing and saying? The president should be staying out of law enforcement business. I listened to the testimony of director WRAY giving testimony on capitol hill that they're aware of what's going on. I've always thought the best thing, as governor I felt this way and I think the same rule applies to presidents, they should stay out of law enforcement activity. I think that's what the president will do and leave it to the justice community. We're on notice the Russians want to do this and have the capability to do it. I don't know what effect they had in 2016. We don't want to leave this to chance. I don't think director WRAY or other people want to do that. They'll do their job in the right way. Secretary Johnson, a major portion involved Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Is it time to take a harder look at that and regulate it more? Martha, I have to say looking at the images of parkland, Florida, as a father and an American they are painful and no way to extend adequately our condolences. With regard to Russia you're create it's time for action. Chris is correct it's time for action. President trump's intelligence chiefs have pointed out we're in the midst now in connection with the 2018 midterms in another campaign to try to influence or democracy. When it comes to Facebook and social media and speech that appears on social media, I think that the security agencies of our government need to be very careful in trying to delve into this whole topic. I think the answer has to be that those that provide access on the internet do more to self-regulate and make attribution to those who gain information. We have a society of free speech. We need to be careful not to get security agencies involved in regulating free speech. Secretary Johnson, I want to turn back to the terrible tragic shootings. I want to ask you about the FBI's failure to follow up on the tip about Nikolas Cruz. It's happened before where there have been tips here . Here in Florida does the FBI have the man power to follow those tips? I think it's up to the FBI to tell us if they have the resources. They have a lot of their plate. There is also a role for the public to play. We are not a police state. The police, federal law enforcement cannot be on every street corner and every school at every kitchen table. When we see someone turning to violence -- this was apparently the case here. People should be encouraged to say something when they see suspicious behavior. This is something I talked about repeatedly when I was secretary of homeland security. Thank you very much, secretary Johnson and thank you governor Christie.

