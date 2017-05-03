Transcript for Josh Earnest on Trump: 'The bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet'

Now to president Obama's former press secretary Josh earnest. Who argued right up until the end that the Russians meddled with the U.S. Election for one reason. You didn't need a security clearance to figure out who benefited from malicious Russian cyberactivity. The president-elect didn't call it into question. He called on Russia to hack secretary Clinton. So he certainly had a pretty good sense of whose side this activity was coming down on. And Josh earnest joins us now. Thanks for joining us. I want your reaction to what Sarah just said. Good morning, Martha. I appreciate the opportunity to be on the show today. Let me remove the mystery here and explain to you and your viewers why it is safe to say president Obama ordered a wiretap of trump tower. That may come as a surprise, but the president of the united States does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping of an American citizen. If the FBI decided to use their wiretapping authority, it would require FBI investigators, officials at the department of just justice, going to a federal judge, making a case, demonstrating probable cause, to use the authority to conduct the investigation. That's a fact. Here's the other thing we know. We know exactly why president trump tweeted what he tweeted. Because there is one page in the trump white house crisis management playbook. And that is simply to tweet or say something outrageous to distract from a scandal. The bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet. We know about the denil from president Obama. The president's former speech writer said, I would be careful about reporting that Obama said there was no wiretapping. Statement just said that neither he nor the white house ordered pit. Can you categorically deny that the Obama white house didn't seek a FISA order? I can categorically deny that the white house was involved in influencing. That's not what I'm asking. Can you deny that the Obama white house did not seek and obtain a FISA order -- The simple answer is, I don't know. When I was in government, I was not in a position of being regularly briefed on an FBI criminal or counterintelligence invasion gags. No one at the white house, including the president of the United States, should be in a position in which they're trying to dictate how that investigation is being conducted. You to know with whether the president was given information about surveillance at trump tower? What I can tell you. First of all, I'm not aware of all of the details of how the president was briefed by the FBI. What I can tell you is that the president was not giving marching orders to the FBI. He was not asking for regular updates on FBI investigations. You have to ask the FBI whether there actually is an investigation into Mr. Trump, his associates, his campaign. That's for them to talk about. Not something that was talked about or directed or managed by the white house, because this is a cardinal rule. These are rules that have been in place since water,en gate. And for good reason. Let me ask you something about the Obama administration. Saying the Obama administration rushed to preserve intelligence that Russia hacked the election and that Mr. Trump's statement that the Russian story was hyped stoked fears among some that intelligence could be covered up or destroyed once power changed hands. Was there a scramble to spread information about the Russian efforts in the final days of the administration? What you'll recall, the president ordered a top to bottom review of the Russians' involvement in the 2016 election. They determined Russia did interfere in the election and they did so with the goal of trying to benefit president trump. Was the New York Times right that there was a scramble to spread that information? The white house ordered the intelligence community to conduct this review. They released the results of the review on the president's order. An unclassified version. The president said it's important for the intelligence community to be honest and to brief senior officials in the U.S. Government. So, yes, they did give briefings to senior officials, Democrats and Republicans in the house of representatives. In the United States senate. And to the president-elect in his office. It was important for people to understand what Russia did to interfere in the election. It was important for the president-elect's team to know what they'll confront. Are you concerned they were trying to quash the investigation or destroy evidence? I can't speak to whether or not there is an investigation. There's clear that president trump is working hard to try to distract the American public and the news media from the growing scandal about why hissed administration and he himself has, at best, not been forthcoming about their talks with Russia. Paul manafort, Carter page, Roger stone, Mike Flynn, Jeff sessions. It is like a novel. Seb Gorka is accusing president Obama of being behind recent leaks from the intelligence community. Can you say that no Obama staffers have been involved in leaks? Martha, what I can tell you is the men and women of our intelligence community are patriots. They are professionals that have served presidents in both administrations. They took an oath to protect the country and set aside their own political views. That's what they do. They should be lauded for that. They put their lives on the the line to keep us safe. They deserve the support of the administration. Of the white house. They don't deserve to be tacked or accused of a political motive. 