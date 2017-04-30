Transcript for Karl: Day 100 of Trump's presidency 'looked and sounded a lot like day one'

Washington is a town obsessed with milestones. All week, it's been all about president trump's first 100 days. But for all the hype around that, as it turned out, day 100 of Donald Trump's presidency looked and sounded a lot like day one. There was the president delivering a hard-edged America first speech. His tone and his message as dark and foreboding as his inaugural address. If you tried to illegally enter the United States, you will be caught, detained, deported, or put in prison and it will happen. And just as they did on day one, protesters filled the streets of the capital. This time, demanding action on climate change. The 100-day marker has been an on segs of those in power and those writing about power since that pole yoen's days ended in Waterloo after 100 days of emperor. For the Americans, it's been a marker since fdr passed a blizzard of bills in his first 100 days during the depression. But let's face it. President trump is right when he calls 100 days a ridiculous standard to measure a presidency. He escalated that importance in a campaign speech at gettysburg, no less. The truth is, history will little note nor long remember any 100-day judgments made in the midst of all that is happening right now. Ten years before he was elected president, Abraham Lincoln eulogized another president saying quote, the presidency, even to the most experienced politicians, is no bed of roses. No human being can fill that station and escape censure. The true measure does not clme many the midst of political bat. It's not found in the polls. The true assessment comes in the calm light of history. So, in this show, today, we won't waste time with 100-day report cards. We will look to the next 100 days. Or maybe the next 1360 days until the next presidential inauguration.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.