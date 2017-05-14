Transcript for Karl on new FBI director: President knows he needs someone that's 'politically bulletproof'

And let's start are our reporters and analysts on the front lines. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl. Senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Mar that Raddatz and Alex Castellanos. Most of the white house didn't know this was coming. You got the first inkling on Tuesday morning. This may have been the closest held presidential decision we have seen of the trump presidency. I asked Sean spicer about it in the press briefing that day. It was clear the white house press office had no idea what was coming. And George, this -- of all the craziness, of all the tension we have seen over the course of this presidency so far this was the tensest week that I have seen at the white house. Because even before this, you had rumors of a big staff cheikhup coming. Senior folks in the white house, not sure their jobs were secure. But the real frustration for especially Republicans on capitol hill is there was a sense going into this week that the president may have turned the ship. Health care reform was passed, at least in the house. And they were preparing for a very ambitious and I believe well organized, well thought out foreign trip. The first for the president. You get to the questions of credibility. The 36 to 48 hours where you had Sean spicer, Sara Huckabee Sanders. Kellyanne Conway saying this is all about the deputy attorney general. The president said the same thing to members of congress. He did. Clearly there was major thift. There was fear that rod Rosenstein could resign. He was clearly upset with the idea that it was being pinned on him. But, George, there were talking points prepared in a very small group, I'm told, before Rosenstein was asked to write the memo. Talking points about why Comey should be fired. In the white house, by the white house staff. The small group is don mcbegan. Reince Priebus. Jared Kushner? Anyone else? And the vice president. Pierre Thomas, you cover justice day after day. We have heard a lot of reports from those close the Comey denying so much what about the president has said about those meetings. Exactly. This was a week unlike any I have seen in years at the FBI. They're usually in a position of knowing secrets and things that will shock other people. They got shocked this week. Comey found out about this? Los Angeles. He thought it was a joke. He thought it was a joke. It was on television behind him. Literally, the people in the room were saying, do you see what's going on? He turned around. Went to another room to find out from someone in Washington he had been fired. You have the president in the initial letter saying that Comey told him on three separate occasions he was not a target of the investigation. The idea he had dinner with Comey January 27th, the same week the acting attorney general Sally Yates is telling the white house about Michael Flynn, general Flynn's problems. The same week general Flynn is investigated by the FBI. Look, the people that are close to Comey do not believe he would ever tell the president he was not the subject of an investigation. He's too careful. He knows these investigations have twists and turns. You never know what will happen until it's over. They think he would not pledge loyalty. He would tell the president, look, I'll be honest with you. Never a situation where he would pledge loyally. Think what I'm hearing from people inside the bureau more than anything is that they were stunned at the white house has been talking about the need to shut in investigation so openly. They're also stunned at the notion of how Comey was treated. They think he was treated shabbily. And that's the word I'm hearing. This is the kind of thing you would expect to see on tape from ahite house years after the fact. But the president's doing this all very transapparently. Saying listen, I was thinking about Russia. In real time. Right. And the person who is in the most interesting position is the deputy attorney general. Rosenstein. I'm told he made a very principled argument in terms of when he was asked by the president. The impetus came from president trump to fire Comey. When asked, his legitimate answer was Comey is too much of maverick. He likes to spot light. He was taken aback by Comey's quote, in this person's words, performance last week, when he talked about how difficult the decision was in regards to the Clinton investigation. And that Comey was way too -- aggressive in making the case publicly about it. And the president's word, a showboat. On what he said in the interview about Russia. I don't think president trump was saying I fired him because of the Russia investigation. I think he was saying that on the idea that there would be massive blowback, he was firing the guy in terms of the investigation, he was not worried about the blowback because he thinks the Russian investigation is nothing. That it will come to nothing. One of the strange twists. The day after this is all announced, the president in the oval office with the Russian foreign minister lavrov. An extraordinary picture. Released by the Russians. Smiling and laughing, there they are. I was at a press conference later that day with the foreign minister. He was answering all the questions we wanted to do Donald Trump. He said, look, I had nothing to do with this. But we have to remember that at the center of all of this is the hacking. Is what the Russians did during our election process. Their absolute targeting our democracy and there's president trump, laughing with them. Lavrov said they did not talk about the charges against Russia. And you still hear president trump talking as if this may not be true. Others may have hacked as well. He makes a divide as he should that there's no evidence the Russians actually hacked into any voting. But they certainly hacked into the DNC. Raised questions about our democracy. New polling numbers out this morning. Showing 29% approve of the president's decision. Of those who know a lot about it, 53% disapprove. The overall approval rating still at 39%. You have supported the president. How do his voters view all this from outside of Washington? Well, I think they see this is the Washington that they hate. The phony outrage industry in full force. Democrats perhaps shouldn't have been making as effective a case for firing Jim Comey as they have for the past few months. Or admitted that Hillary Clinton would have fired Jim Comey if she had been elected if they're going to be outraged that he's fired now. A lot of trump voters look at Washington as if, these people are all over the map. They serve themselves, not us. This is the Washington they hate. And who is their anti-washington hero? Donald Trump. At what point do they say this is the gang that can't shoot straight? The way they did it. Yes, the way they did it is erratic. We were on the plane yesterday. With a trump voter. We were talking. He was scared to death. We didn't know he was a trump voter. He came up and said, when is the president going settle down? He's a wild man. Is he off the grid. Well, good luck waiting for that. But -- I asked him, would you vote for Hillary or Donald Trump today again? Oh, no, we would vote for trump. Our poll still shows that, as well. On the point about the white house. There is all this talk about a shakeup. The question is, can it happen? Does the president want to it happen right now? A lot of white house aides are in the dark about this. They don't know what their last day will be. And a lot of them are worried their last day could be soon. This predates the Comey firing. There has been, you know, that the president has been hearing from some of his closest advisers outside the white house that staff just -- the system is not working well in the west wing. He needs major changes. So -- it's unclear when the changes will come. I doubt you'll see anything before the foreign trip. They want the trip to come out well. Absolutely. This is a really ambitious trip. He's starting in Saudi Arabia. He'll meet with the leaders of most of the Muslim countries in the world opinion. And Pierre Thomas, we'll hear from James Comey in public. He said he didn't want to testify before the senate intelligence committee in private next week. Likely to testify in front of congress openly? At some point, he'll speak his peace. In the midst of all this, another north Korean missile text. This one successful. There have been seven missile tests since Donald Trump took office. Think the administration was feeling good about the fact that there hadn't been a nuke ler test. That could happen at any time. The north Koreans will keep at it. A new president in South Korea. A new test for him, as well. What is your one big piece of advice for the trump white house? Um -- when are they going to start taking advice? I don't know gnat I have noi offer. I think it's important to keep this in context, George. A lot of Americans and trump supporters see Washington as one of these airlines that drags passengers down the aisle and bloodies them. And the only person who stands up for them is Donald Trump. He's the only thing between them and a Washington establishment that would devour them and maul them. They need him. And before we go. I apologize. I wanted to get to this first. A lot of interviews for the future FBI director yesterday. We saw senator John Cornyn. Former congressman Mike Rogers. Talk about the interviews. Two junls on the list. Two current FBI agents on the list as well. A couple of judges as well. I think that, the bureau wants someone who is above reproach. And, they -- the agents association put out today they're in favor of Mike Rogers. He's a former FBI agent. The president knows, he needs to have somebody that is politically bullet-proof. I would not be surprised if it was someone not on that list. Maybe like a Robert muller, the former FBI director who served under democratic, Republican presidents. Mike Rogers has big nance the west wing. You could see, don't rule out Merrick Garland. He was floated by senator Mike Lee. Who could be confirmed 100-0 in the senate. President Obama's nominee for the supreme court. Denied that. That would be playing. We have seen a lot Don't rule it out. Up next, we'll hear from

