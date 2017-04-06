Transcript for Karl: 'No Plan' to invoke executive privilege to block Comey testimony

Few for your time this morning. Good to be with you, George. Former FBI director James Comey speaks out for the first time since president Obama fired him last month. Right after the president fired him, the president told the Russian foreign minister that firing Comey took the pressure pauch that pressure will be back on Thursday morning when Comey is front and center at the senate intelligence committee telling his side of the story. About that January dinner with trump. Trump denies allegations. But what will Comey say in public under oath? We also know that during an oval office meeting in February, trump told his attorney general and vice president to leave the room before discussing the inves dpags. According to a memo Comey wrote right after the meeting, he said, trump said, I hope you can let this go. On Thursday, Comey will talk about that. On the day he fired Comey, the president wrote that Comey said three times he's not under investigation. We dig in with Jon Karl and Dan Abrams. Looming over this whole thing is whether or not the president and his team will tie to prevent Comey and his team from testifying by invoking executive privilege? I have talked to several top aides saying there is no plan to do that. It would be a tough case to make legally and politically, it will be a disaster. Right now, the -- the opinion inside the west wing is that Comey will testify. They'll not try to stop it. What is the white house strategy for taking on what is certainly going to be blockbuster testimony on every network? It will be. There is clearly a sense of that here at the white house. But, George, for all of the talk of setting up a big war room in the west wing to deal with this, none of that has been put in place whatsoever. You saw Corey Lewandowski and David boss Yi have been here. Neither one of them are anywhere near to coming in. There is not much of a structure in place have rapid response to Comey. I think what you're going to see is an effort to deflect. You're sighing that in the president's response to the London terror attacks. They'll talk about infrastructure week this week. About reviving his plan for an infrastructure bill. There's discuss among the president's aides about possibly taking a trip to London at the end of the week to show solidarity with the people of London against terrorism. That's just in the infancy stage. There's discussion among the president's aides. We're likely to see Comey's memos. Any talk of if there are the tapes the president suted he had? No indication that those tapes even exist, George. We know that Comey's memos exist. We know that in real time, Comey wrote those memos to talk about what the discussions were with the president. There's no indication, outside of the tweets from the president several weeks ago, that there are tapes. George, we also know that Comey is described by people close to him as angry about the way the president characterized their conversations. Again, another indication of joust how block buster this testimony could be.

