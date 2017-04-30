Transcript for Karl: If Trump has learned how hard his job is, that may be 100-day 'accomplishment worth celebrating'

Before we go, I want to ard a comment from the president this week that touched off an avalanche of criticism and mockery. President trump said of his job, I thought it would be easier. Commentators, journalists, the president's political foes pounced on those words. How could he have thought it would be easier? It's true that as a candidate, Donald Trump said over and over again that it would be easy to fix America's problems. But before you mock those words of president trump, consider the words of John F. Kennedy. When Dwight D. Eisenhower visited him at camp David about 100 days into Kennedy's presidency. It's a story recounted by historian Steven ambrose and a story Nancy Pelosi brought up to meed a the end of our interview. Kennedy told Eisenhower, nobody knows how tough this job is until he's been in it for a few months. Mr. President, if you'll forgive me, I think I mentioned that to you three months ago. Kennedy responded, I certainly have learned a lot since then. If president trump has learned the same lesson, that may just be a 100-day accomplishment worth celebrating. That's all for today. Thank you for sharing part of your Sunday with us. Check out "World news" tonight. Until next week, that's "This week."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.