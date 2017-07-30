Transcript for Karl: Kelly will be 'much more powerful' chief of staff than Priebus

Let's bring in chief white house correspondent Jon Karl to talk about all of this. Good morning, Jon. Good morning, Martha. Another extraordinary week in Washington. Can general Kelly calm things down? He comes in as a much more powerful chief of staff than reince Priebus ever was. When Priebus became chief of staff, he was announced along with Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner as a senior adviser. Now the power of all three positions, theoretically, at least, will rezind with general Kelly. As you know, the issue throughout these first six months is that the real chief of staff has been Donald Trump. The question is whether or not he'll truly cede that authority to general Kelly and if he'll listen to him. You reported this week that attorney general Jeff sessionsing might be moved to replace general Kelly at dhs. Does that mean the person replacing A.J. Sessions would have to say he wouldn't recuse himself from the Russia investigation? Well, the president did say that is perhaps the most disappointing decision of anybody in his cabinet or on his staff. He was furious about it. He seethed for months. He's still mad about it. But the president's senior advisers know if it came to confirmation hearings for another attorney general that that -- that cob, the senate would demand that the next attorney general make a promise not the fire Robert Mueller. It's not going to tend Russia investigation. I also have to say this is under consideration. There are other serious candidates for the job of homeland security secretary. Congressman Michael Mccaul, Tom Bossert. And the president likes generals. I wouldn't rule out somebody even like general David Petraeus. And let's talk about Anthony scaramucci. That rant this week. This expletive-laden rant. The one person we haven't talked about much is steef ban jnon. He really went after Steve Bannon. We can't repeat what he said. What will the relationship be like between those two men? Bannon has thick skin. He's though stranger to insults that you can't say on television. He's directed many of those at fellow Republicans like Paul Ryan. I think that relationship will end up being fine, believe it or not. Pannon's position within the west wing is diminished. Not what it was in the early months of the administration. I would expect in the coming days you would see scaramucci or we'll have him behind closed doors. They'll sit down. Work out their issues. That won't be a problem. No question, Bannon is not the power player he once was in that white house. And quickly. Will the leaks stop in the future? This, you know, I don't see that happening. Clearly, Kelly comes in as a much more powerful chief of staff. Stopping the leaks will be one of his top priorities. You still have warring factions within that white house. And, we have had a communications operation that hasn't been very effective. People have gone directly to reporters. I don't think that will stop happening. Thank you very much, Jon Karl.

