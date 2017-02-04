Kremlin spokesperson: Putin and Trump both prioritize their country's 'national interest'

More
On Friday, George Stephanopoulos interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
3:58 | 04/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kremlin spokesperson: Putin and Trump both prioritize their country's 'national interest'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46525680,"title":"Kremlin spokesperson: Putin and Trump both prioritize their country's 'national interest'","duration":"3:58","description":"On Friday, George Stephanopoulos interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/kremlin-spokesperson-putin-trump-prioritize-countrys-national-interest-46525680","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.