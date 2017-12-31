Transcript for Matthew Dowd says there is 'no incentive' for Democrats to make a deal on the border wall

Reporter: So, can president trump and congress find a way to make the deal? Will the wall be trump's signature move in 2018 or another cam pape promise shot down by congress? Let's bring in our howerhouse "Roundtable." ABC news political analyst Matthew dowd. Usa today Washington bur Yo chief Susan page. Fivethirtyeight Mitt call writer Perry bacon junior. And Washington post writer Mary Jordan. Matt, is it going to be a happy new year for the president? The border wall was one of his biggest campaign promises. As we heard. Can he get bipartisan support? You heard chuck Schumer talking tough. I'm going to go with what the admiral said. He's been very disruptive and unpredictable. Sthat likely to be the case in 2018. I have a hard time predicting. Here's a couple of problems. The Democrats, there's no incentive for them to make a deal. They're in a midterm E lengs deal. The base can't stand Donald Trump. They want to fight him at every point in the way. The other problem is the Republicans. But then there's no deal on the dreamers. I don't think so if it means give up the Wallace. The Republicans have busted the budget with the tax bill. And they would have to compromise on DACA. Very much against what their base wants. I think it's hard to cut the deal. Susan, do you agree with Matt, or the admiral, let's say. President trump faces pressure to deliver on the wall. He's been talking about it for 1/2 xwreerps Democrats face pressure to do something about the dreamers. President Obama, in his first election, promised to do something on immigration reform. He was never able to deliver. A lot of hispanic leaders were upset when this year ended without any long-term action to protect the dreamers. If those imperatives come together. Mar yrks you have been doing wonderful pieces talking to trump voters. Trump supporters. Do you think they expect the wall to be built? Many of the people that voted for Donald Trump. I was at the rallies. They would be energized when he would say build that beautiful wall. You talked to them and they said, it's not a real wall. It's a figurative wall. He's delivered for them pip was back down the Texas. They were saying, look, he's axccelerating deportations. He stopped refugees. We actually sort of have a wall around the United States. People don't want to come here. He doesn't have to deliver a very impractical, very expensive physical wall. Let's go around the table. Will he have a wall at the tend of his term? Not as he defines it. If he defin fines it as a fence, yes. If a wall is a wall, no. What you would define a wall as, yes. But not the wall he campaigned on. He'll build something. There is no way you're going to build something through that. That is really, really -- He'll claim victory. They'll move on. Speaking of victory. The tax reform. The tax cuts. You look ahead, Perry, to 2018, their legislative agenda is up credible. Obamacare fix. Children's health insurance. Dezaster relief. How much harder will it be to get an agreement on any of those? We talked about DACA. Given what he did with tax reform? These are all really hard. The Republicans on the hill want to get taxes done. Look at the ideas. The idea of an Obamacare fix. The issues that are hard for the party. Hard to get done in an election year. Susan, in addition to all that, ABC news has learned they're going to have a big infrastructure package. President trump said that is the easiest thing of all. Will it will easy? No. It won't. No agreem about how to fund it across party lines. We have much more

