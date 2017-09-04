Transcript for Matthew Dowd says Kushner, Bannon and Priebus are 'the three faces of Donald Trump'

??? Carmax Music Sting ??? I am flexible. And I'm proud of that flexibility. I'll tell you that attack on children yesterday, had a big impact on me. Big impact. It was a horrible, horrible thing. And, it's very, very possible and I will tell you, it's already happened, that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much. That is president trump in the rose garden on Wednesday. Let's talk about it on our "Roundtable." With Matthew dowd, author of the new book, "A new way." And ABC news crittkr contributor Kristen Soltis andersonned. And Cornell belcher. What comes next? Everybody -- most -- there's unanimity that Assad is a despicable character that happened what he did is a crime against humanity. There doesn't seem to be a strategy. There's agreement. They have to come up with a strategy. Usually, you have to do that before you take action. That would be great thing. Is it regime change? I don't know. Sit that we'll enter into places where bad things are happening to human beings around the world? That would be great. But there's a lot of places around the world where that is going on. A president isn't made. This is the discussion in the media after the strike. A president is not made by the one-off decisions. Not by decisive actions. Presidents are made by what is the long-term strategy and the long-term result. The president facing backlash already. By some of his supporters. You had especially online, a lot of folks are the alt-right movement, a piece of Donald Trump's coalition, a small one, who were vocally upset about it. It's raised this question about in policy, do politicians lead voters or does it go is a different direction? Do pollatioiticians take positions and people follow or do people decide who they like based on the policies? Here, if Donald Trump is shifting policy, do Republican voters go along with him or does he lose some of his own party? One of the things driving president trump is he's going to do the opposite of what president Obama did. President Obama drew the red line, didn't act. President trump acted. You see unusual praise coming from some of Obama's past security advisers who also thought he should have struck then. Look, when you listen to the -- secretary's interview, until you got to Mexico, I thought you might have been talking to John Kerry. There doesn't seem to be a great deal of change here. President Obama asked congress for the authority to strike. Congress decided not to. Back then in 2013, you had majority of voters who said, the president should ask for the authorization and then the majority of voters said, we shouldn't get involved. Think what is really interesting beyond this week's back and forth is, what's going on with Rand Paul and senator McCain? I think this is a very important debate. Whether or not a president can see something on television, change his mind, then send missiles because he changed his mind. It's a very important question. Rand Paul isolationist, John McCain, intervooengsist. You have the same thing playing out inside the white house. The infighting. Steve Bannon, off the national security council. He represents the alt-right wing. In a feud with Jared Kushner, who was a Democrat before this campaign. Perhaps the president's most influential adviser. Reince Priebus in the middle representing establishment Republicans. You have a flexible president like that, these fights mean so much more. The three faces of Donald Trump. Right? This is not reince Priebus' problem, Jared Kushner's problem, Steve Bannon's problem. This is Donald Trump's problem. Somewhat the fish of his principles? What does he stand for? And then eb else in the administration Kuk sums to it. Some people liked Ronald Reagan. Everybody had to buy into his vision. I don't think Donald Trump has -- Though Reagan had a lot of flexibility on tactics. He did. But that was a different deal. Everybody knew the vision, the strategy, the policies. Everybody was for them. Donald Trump, I think, all of this is a reflection of who tonld trump is and the fact that there's tons of conflict in it. I imagine a lot of Republicans must be worried? This is a concern for conservative Republicans back in the primary. Was Donald Trump actually going to be a conservative president? Or do things that Republican voters on the right really liked? You saw this in the health care de debate. I can imagine Donald Trump saying, look, I tried that. We lost. I think Donald Trump is not confined to a doctrine or ideology. If you're a Republican very conservative, you have to be feeling nervous about this white house right now. Is he moored in the same principles that you are? He's more pragmatic and going with whatever the moment calls for. This is the political problem for Donald Trump. He got 46% of the vote. A lot of it was blue collar. Voters who are struggling who bought into the America first. America first is not intervention. We spent more on that missile strike than it would take to fix the Flint water problem, right? So you have a whole group of blue collar American who is rejected this and the moment he starts sounding like George Bush and Dick Cheney, he has a problem. I heard from secretary of state tillerson that maybe Donald Trump is not that eager to get in there that deeply. You can tell that. There's been pullback since the even of course the strike. It's all been pullback, no, no, no. We're not interesting in removing Assad. No, no, no. We're not interested in military action. Where does Steve Bannon fit in all of this? I disagree with the premise that somehow removing him, it will make white house better. We're on a day, the masters Sunday. It's as if somebody says, somebody is playing on the golf course and they say, that club is bent, that club is crooked. Therefore, I lost the tournament because of the club. You lost the tournament, not because of the club, which is Steve Bannon, you lost the club by your own playing. He's not going to solve any problem by removing one person from the white house. A Bannon or whichever person is the first to snap, there is polling data on what people think about the advisors. Only 23% of Republicans have a positive view of Steve Bannon. The rest don't know who he is or they have an unfavorable view. The idea that removing an adviser will drop support. Every member of the staff with the possible exception of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are dispensable. Coming out of this, the whole issue with the nuclear option. The confirmation of judge Gorsuch. There could be some kind of grand compromise on big issues. That seems dead now. I think it's really hard. When you look at what's happened in the senate. I'm sorry. I think you have to put mch Mcconnell front and center of a lot of the disfupgs you have seen and partisanship. It's been building for an awful long time. In is someone who said, my top sprirt to make sure that president Obama is one term. This is someone who blocked more of president Obama's nominees than have been blocked in history. He said, I'm the guardian of gridlock. When you look at what this man has done, it's a long way to say he's front and center. Harry Reid is also spot. There's a lot of people responsible. We'll be right back. Cc1 Test message

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.