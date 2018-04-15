-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan not running for reelection
-
Now Playing: A replacement for House Speaker Paul Ryan
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain: 'Vilification of Paul Ryan... led to the rise of President Trump'
-
Now Playing: U.S. and allies strike Syria; Trump lashes out against Comey, Cohen raids on Twitter
-
Now Playing: New revelations from fired FBI director in exclusive interview
-
Now Playing: Comey 'violated... FBI's own guidelines' with leak, but didn't break law: GOP senator
-
Now Playing: Obama, Comey made 'similar mistake' presuming outcome of 2016 election: Top House Dem
-
Now Playing: 'Bipartisan consensus that James Comey doesn't have credibility': Sarah Sanders
-
Now Playing: Trump and Cohen's lawyers try to keep seized documents from prosecutors
-
Now Playing: Comey sits down for first one-on-one interview since he was fired
-
Now Playing: Comey says his assumption Clinton would win was 'a factor' in email investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump's personal lawyer goes to court after FBI raid
-
Now Playing: Trump fires back as James Comey opens up in new memoir
-
Now Playing: Comey describes briefing with Trump 'almost an out-of-body experience'
-
Now Playing: Trump calls former FBI director an 'untruthful slime ball'
-
Now Playing: Sanders: Libby pardon was 'not at all' a signal about Mueller probe
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Comey says Trump asked him to investigate 'dossier'
-
Now Playing: Oct. 28, 2005: 'Scooter' Libby indicted on multiple charges
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley 'unbelievably proud' of Trump's Syria decision process
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at Comey: 'Untruthful slimeball'