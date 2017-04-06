-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for April 2017
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for February 2017
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 6.4.2017
-
Now Playing: Third terror attack on United Kingdom since March
-
Now Playing: Castellanos: 'Trump administration seems to run a very small family business, not a large US government'
-
Now Playing: Will President Trump invoke executive privilege to block Comey testimony?
-
Now Playing: Karl: 'No Plan' to invoke executive privilege to block Comey testimony
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for May 2017
-
Now Playing: Al Gore calls President Trump's decision to withdraw from Paris agreement 'reckless'
-
Now Playing: EPA Chief Scott Pruitt still won't say if President Trump believes climate change is a hoax
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice
-
Now Playing: President Trump returns from first foreign trip to new questions about Russia
-
Now Playing: Karl: Sources close to president say it may be time for Kushner to take leave of absence
-
Now Playing: Missing Marine laid to rest nearly 50 years after plane shot down in Vietnam War
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 5.28.2017
-
Now Playing: Trump biographer says Trump hasn't changed 'a bit' since assuming presidency
-
Now Playing: DHS secretary: 'Both normal... and acceptable' to have back channel communications
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff says 'there ought to be a review' of Kushner's security clearance
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 5.21.2017
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces barrage of negative headlines ahead of foreign trip