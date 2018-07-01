-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for November 2017
-
Now Playing: 'The Year: In Memoriam' Airs Monday at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for May 2017
-
Now Playing: Trump cuts ties with Bannon, says new bestseller 'full of lies'
-
Now Playing: Matthew Dowd: Trump calling book untruthful 'like Al Capone saying a jaywalker is a criminal'
-
Now Playing: Will talks between North and South Korea help ease tensions?
-
Now Playing: Bharara: Trump wants attorney general 'to protect him from the due process of law'
-
Now Playing: What's on the 2018 agenda for President Trump and Congress?
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for December 2017
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tom Cotton on Wolff book: Trump has 'been active, engaged and effective leader'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders: 'American people want' DREAMer legislation, not a border wall
-
Now Playing: Haley on North Korea: 'We want to always remind them, we can destroy you, too'
-
Now Playing: Mary Jordan on the First Amendment: 'We used to be the moral authority'
-
Now Playing: Matthew Dowd says there is 'no incentive' for Democrats to make a deal on the border wall
-
Now Playing: Fact vs. Fiction: US Border Wall
-
Now Playing: 2017 In Review, at Home and Abroad
-
Now Playing: Former NYPD Commissioner on NYE preparations: 'More planning for this event than any that I can remember'
-
Now Playing: Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen joins 'This Week'
-
Now Playing: Will GOP tax plan help or hurt GOP in 2018?
-
Now Playing: Who benefits the most from GOP tax plan?