-
Now Playing: White House spokesperson on President Trump's agenda
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with former Obama press secretary Josh Earnest
-
Now Playing: Michael Mukasey weighs in on President Trump's wiretap accusation
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with Sen. Al Franken
-
Now Playing: The Trump administration is in political turmoil after a difficult week inside the White House
-
Now Playing: President Trump started the week off strong with a rousing speech to congress, but soon turmoil within the administration put a cloud over the White House
-
Now Playing: New immigration proposal would separate mothers and children attempting illegal border crossing
-
Now Playing: Political firestorm continues to swirl around the Trump administration over Russia
-
Now Playing: Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
-
Now Playing: Pence defends use of private email account as governor
-
Now Playing: Health care battle heats up amid claims the replacement bill has been kept secret
-
Now Playing: Next steps for White House staff after Sessions announcement
-
Now Playing: Highs and lows for Trump administration this week
-
Now Playing: Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: GOP lawmakers search for new healthcare bill
-
Now Playing: AG Jeff Sessions recuses himself from investigations into alleged Trump-Russia ties
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Not satisfied with recusal, top Democrats call for Sessions to resign
-
Now Playing: Breaking down Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff accuses FBI director of withholding Russia information from lawmakers