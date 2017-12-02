Transcript for North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Test

Three weeks in the trump presidency racing at a breakneck pace each day packed with the new policies presidential tweets staff controversy. And increasingly vocal resistance of the president and his policies. And has become on the air this week in another task for this new president. North Korea's first missile launch on president trumps watch. The provocation came just as trump was sitting down to dinner tomorrow Largo with Japanese prime minister -- so lobbing a ballistic missile fired into the Sea of Japan. The timing likely no accident. Hours later the two leaders came to the cameras. They condemned the launch calling it absolutely intolerable. And trump backed out that. I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands. Behind. Japan it's great Al. 100%. Thank you. North Korea's move comes at a tense time for Trump's security team yesterday advisor Mike Flynn facing serious questions about his contacts in Russia before taking office. And the president just this week trying to con relation to China the country the most influence over North Korea by backing down on previous threats and affirming the US one China policy.

