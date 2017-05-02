Transcript for Pence Responds on Whether Administration Should Repair Obamacare Instead of 'Repeal and Replace'

When asked about obamacare senator Lamar Alexander I can write this he's the chair of the health committee and he says yet to start talking about repairing. Obamacare not replacing here's reset exactly. He's compared to an old Brady said don't close until the new one is complete in the meantime we repair at no one is talking about repealing anything. Until there is a concrete alternative in place. Does the president except that. While I I think I think what the senator was talking about simply the process what the president has said. Is that we are going to repeal obamacare which is put a tremendous burden on families across this country we have some states across America George where. Health insurance premiums have gone up more than a 100%. And the president. Made it clear to the congress right after the election that he wanted to see us move on. Repealing the most corrosive elements the mandate the taxes the penalties of Obama care. But he's also made it very clear that it they get at the same time that we repeal Obama care. We're going through both executive action in through legislation. Set into motion a replacement. Of obamacare that will be orderly and will leader and happy and ready system based on Fremont doesn't ask to be complete. And the replacement before repeal while we gave that speech here in Philadelphia during the course of the campaign on Obama care he talked about. A commitment to repeal and replace. This deeply flawed legislate how to repair. But he said but he also said it would be an orderly transition of the way I interpret what the senator said George is that. That that we're going to ensure that we have that orderly transition the American people know we can do better. We can lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government with mandates have with taxes. The president's committed to that and I have to tell yeah we are very encouraged. By the the support and the partnership. Of leadership in the house and senate in achieving just that.

